Greek CSD Moves All Its International Assets Under Custody To SIX

Today, SIX and ATHEX announced the successful full migration and operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository’s (ATHEXCSD) international assets under custody to SIX, the Swiss CSD and a leading European ICSD. SIX has been appointed as the global custody solutions provider for ATHEXCSD, the Greek Central Securities Depository.
SIX operates a custody network spanning over 60 markets and provides Swiss and international clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of focused and innovative solutions.
Thomas Zeeb Global Head for Exchanges and Member of the Executive Board, SIX, commented, “we are delighted to welcome ATHEXCSD as a new international customer. This new business partnership with a European infrastructure, is a key milestone in strengthening the presence of SIX in Greece and in the broader region”.
Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services and Member of the Executive Board, SIX, added, ”our global connectivity, our enhanced asset servicing model along with the individualized customer services we have created for ATHEXCSD demonstrate our ability to deliver tailored solutions for infrastructure clients. Given our strong position in the global post-trade value chain, we believe that this new business partnership will increase joint value and support ATHEXCSD’s future business growth plan”.
Socrates Lazaridis, CEO ATHEX and CEO ATHEXCSD commented, “ATHEXCSD is looking forward to cooperating closely and leverage SIX’s expertise, know-how and comprehensive range of services in international custody. The license of ATHEXCSD under CSDR as of April 12, 2021 is bringing new opportunities for servicing Issuers, Members and their clients. The direct link with SIX under CSDR will enable ATHEXCSD to enhance its consolidated global trading and -post trading services provided under the XNET platform through expanded capabilities at competitive cost for participants. It will also enable dual listing of Greek bonds to support our growing local corporate bonds market”.
Along with the provision of ancillary services of ATHEXCSD under CSDR such as registry services, e-GM and e-proxy voting, SRD II issuer agent services, access of ATHEXCSD to other markets via SIX SIS will enhance and internationalise our overall product offering.