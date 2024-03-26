GPW WATS Rollout Date Change

The Exchange Management Board has decided to accept the recommendation of the GPW WATS Implementation Committee to postpone the production rollout date of the Exchange’s new trading system to the turn of Q3/Q4 2025.

The GPW WATS trading system is based on state-of-the-art technological solutions ensuring speed, stability and operational security. The Warsaw Stock Exchange’s proprietary system is one of the most advanced solutions of its class in the world as measured by performance parameters. The project team plans to deliver a complete version of the new system by the end of June 2024 and continues intensive work and arrangements related to its implementation.

In order to coordinate and monitor the status of the implementation, a GPW WATS Implementation Committee was established in February 2024 with the participation of representatives of Exchange Members, KDPW/KDPW_CCP and GPW. At its last meeting, the Committee agreed on a joint recommendation to postpone the system’s production roll-out date. The new deadline will allow Exchange Members to complete complex IT system customisation projects and testing with the GPW WATS.

“We realise that the rollout date of the new trading platform must be optimal for all project stakeholders. We are in constant dialogue with the Exchange Members, both Polish and foreign, and with the independent software vendors (ISV), and we have agreed to aim at technical readiness by the end of Q2 2025, while the rollout will take place at the turn of Q3 and Q4 2025,” said Adam Młodkowski, GPW Management Board Member.

The Exchange Management Board has decided to change the production rollout date of the GPW WATS trading system in line with the recommendation of the GPW WATS Implementation Committee.

At this time, six entities are connected to the GPW WATS EUAT test environment and six more are in the process of getting connected. Intensive work continues with the ISVs to provide technical support for the adaptation which is expected to be completed in Q4 2024.

