GPW: Start Of Publication Of WIG140 Index

- The index WIG140 has been introduced by GPW Benchmark to address the needs of capital market participants
- The index portfolio comprises shares of 140 companies participating in the portfolios of the WIG20, mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices
- The new index is published as of 20 December 2021
GPW Benchmark has introduced a new index, WIG140, to the GPW Indices Family to address the needs of capital market participants. The index portfolio comprises blocks of shares of 140 companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and participating in the portfolios of the WIG20, mWIG40 and sWIG80 indices.
The index will be a total return index and its value will include not only transaction prices but also dividends and pre-emptive rights received from the stocks participating in the index portfolio. A quarterly revision of the index portfolio takes place after the trading session on the third Friday in March, June, September and December.
“The new index comes in response to the needs of investors as an important addition to GPW Benchmark’s existing offering of capital market benchmarks. With WIG140, investors will be able to track the performance of the biggest, medium-sized and small listed companies. We hope that the new index will generate strong interest of investors, leading to the development of financial instruments based on WIG140. GPW Benchmark is planning to actively adjust its index offering to market demand” said Zbigniew Minda, President of the Management Board of GPW Benchmark.
The shares of the bank PKOBP, the oil corporation PKNORLEN and the insurer PZU have the biggest share in the index portfolio and jointly represent close to 22 percent of the total portfolio.
Table 1. Top 10 companies participating in WIG140
|
No.
|
ISIN
|
Name
|
Price in PLN
(as at 17.12.2021)
|
Block of shares
|
Share (%)
|
1
|
PLPKO0000016
|
PKOBP
|
41.9500
|
794 355 000
|
9.7341
|
2
|
PLPKN0000018
|
PKNORLEN
|
72.9000
|
289 049 000
|
6.1553
|
3
|
PLPZU0000011
|
PZU
|
35.7100
|
568 305 000
|
5.9282
|
4
|
PLPEKAO00016
|
PEKAO
|
113.8000
|
176 379 000
|
5.8633
|
5
|
PLKGHM000017
|
KGHM
|
142.2000
|
136 410 000
|
5.6663
|
6
|
PLLPP0000011
|
LPP
|
17450.0000
|
1 045 000
|
5.3267
|
7
|
PLDINPL00011
|
DINOPL
|
347.5000
|
47 880 000
|
4.8603
|
8
|
LU2237380790
|
ALLEGRO
|
37.9150
|
385 970 000
|
4.2748
|
9
|
PLOPTTC00011
|
CDPROJEKT
|
188.9600
|
70 572 000
|
3.8954
|
10
|
PLBZ00000044
|
SANPL
|
317.7000
|
33 308 000
|
3.0911
The base value of the index was 1,000 points as at 3 December 2016. As the index now trades at 1,292 points, its return rate was close to 30% in the last 5 years.
Figure 1. WIG140 performance in 2016-
The consolidated text of the Rules of the GPW Indices Family including the new indices is available here.