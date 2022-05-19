GPW Group: Preliminary Estimated Consolidated Financial Data For Q1 2022

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) publishes preliminary estimated consolidated financial data for Q1 2022

The preliminary estimated consolidated financial data for Q1 2022 are as follows as compared to Q1 2021:

Sales revenue : PLN 110.2 million, down by 1.2%;

: PLN 110.2 million, down by 1.2%; Operating expenses : PLN 68,8 million, up by 4.6%;

: PLN 68,8 million, up by 4.6%; Operating profit : PLN 41.0 million, down by 9.2%;

: PLN 41.0 million, down by 9.2%; EBITDA: PLN 50.7 million, down by 5.8%;

PLN 50.7 million, down by 5.8%; Net profit: PLN 38.0 million, down by 2.2%.

At the same time, the Company makes the reservation that the published amounts are estimates and may be subject to change. The final financial results will be published by the Company in the interim report for Q1 2022, which will be published on 30 May 2022.

The revenues were impacted by a change in turnover volumes on the markets in Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021:

increase of the Main Market EOB turnover value by 5.0%;

increase of the total derivatives turnover volume by 26.9%;

decrease of the total electricity turnover volume by 11.9%;

increase of the total gas turnover volume by 16.0%;

decrease of the RES property rights turnover volume by 21.6% and decrease of the energy efficiency property rights turnover volume by 27.2%.

The operating expenses were mainly driven by an increase in depreciation and amortisation charges, personnel costs, and external service costs in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2021.

The Exchange Management Board has decided to publish preliminary estimated consolidated financial data for Q1 2022 as a result of and in accordance with the following principles contained in the “Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021” (“Best Practice 2021”), which the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) complies with as a listed company:

Principle 1.2 of the “Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021” (“Best Practice 2021”): “Companies make available their financial results compiled in periodic reports as

soon as possible after the end of each reporting period; should that not be feasible for substantial reasons, companies publish at least preliminary financial estimates as soon as possible.”

"Companies make available their financial results compiled in periodic reports as soon as possible after the end of each reporting period; should that not be feasible for substantial reasons, companies publish at least preliminary financial estimates as soon as possible." Principle 1.1 of the "Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021" ("Best Practice 2021"): " Companies maintain efficient communications with capital market participants and provide fair information about matters that concern them. For that purpose, companies use diverse tools and forms of communication, including in particular the corporate website where they publish all information relevant for investors"

