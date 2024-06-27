GPW: Appointment Of The Exchange Supervisory Board For A New Term Of Office

Supervisory Board for the new term of office. The Exchange Supervisory Board is composed of Paweł Homiński, Waldemar Markiewicz, Piotr Prażmo, Wiesław Rozłucki, Małgorzata Rusewicz, Iwona Sroka, Katarzyna Szwarc.

On 27 June 2024, the Annual General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has elected a seven-member Exchange Supervisory Board for a new three-year term of office. The following persons have been appointed to the Exchange Supervisory Board:

The new joint term of office of the Exchange Supervisory Board will commence on the day following the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The curricula vitae of the newly appointed Exchange Supervisory Board members are available at: www.gpw.pl

