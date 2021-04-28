Gold-i Offers Clients Access To Bitfinex’s High-Quality Liquidity

Fintech firm, Gold-i has announced that digital tokens from Bitfinex, a state-of-the-art digital token exchange, will be available to its clients via its Crypto Switch™ 2.0 digital asset liquidity management platform.
Tom Higgins, CEO at Gold-i, said: “Bitfinex has grown a reputation as a leading cryptocurrency exchange and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them and offering their liquidity to our prime of prime, hedge funds and multi-asset broker clients. This further strengthens our Crypto Switch™ 2.0 offering, adding significant depth of liquidity to our clients. I believe we have an unrivalled offering in facilitating digital token trading and this will open up opportunities for Gold-i to attract new clients, resulting in further growth.”
Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, said: “Bitfinex has established itself as the pre-eminent hub for institutional investors in the cryptocurrency space. We are pleased that Gold-i has chosen to offer its clients access to digital tokens on our platform. This is clearly an endorsement of the high-level of scalability, reliability and depth of liquidity available on our platform.”
Gold-i Crypto Switch™ 2.0 is an advanced platform which utilises Gold-i’s flagship aggregation, liquidity management and distribution technology stack to provide a proven institutional solution for consuming and distributing Crypto liquidity. Integrated with multiple Crypto Market Makers, it enables tight spreads, deep liquidity and low latency, giving consistently better prices than previously possible. Crypto Switch™ 2.0 is fully integrated with central settlement and clearing partners providing, fiat and digital asset settlement, regulatory compliance, and institutional custody.