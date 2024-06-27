GMEX ZERO13 And Distichain Partner To Provide Advanced Tradetech Platform With Integrated Carbon Offset Solution

ZERO13, the COP28 award-winning international carbon exchange, registry and hub aggregation ecosystem, part of GMEX Group (‘GMEX’), has announced a strategic partnership with Distichain, an innovative TradeTech platform delivering international trade-as-a-service for B2B marketplaces and recognised in the PWC NetZero Future50 report.

The partnership will see the existing GMEX-enabled Distichain digital custody and payments rails solution extended through the integration of ZERO13’s carbon offset solution and Distichain’s SaaS B2B trade platform. This latest collaboration provides businesses engaging in sustainable global trade with a range of benefits, including:

Reduction of Environmental Impact: Traders can effectively mitigate the environmental impact of their business operations; particularly as global trade relies heavily on cross-border transportation and logistics.

Participation in Corporate Social Responsibility: Companies and governments can showcase their commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, as well as contribute to the drive to combat climate change.

Sustainability inclusivity: This collaboration helps governments and enterprises to prioritise sustainability issues. Combining the two services creates a pragmatic solution accessible to all companies using the Distichain-powered marketplaces.

Regulatory Compliance and New Market Access: In regions such as Europe and the USA, where carbon emissions regulations and offset incentives exist, ZERO13 and Distichain can facilitate cross-border trade and enable businesses to demonstrate carbon neutrality or offset their emissions to access specific opportunities or contracts.

Haisam Jamal, CEO of Distichain, discussed the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with ZERO13 marks a significant step in driving sustainability within global digital trade for a NetZero Future. As the first to integrate a carbon offsetting solution directly into B2B platforms, we are empowering traders to actively mitigate their environmental footprint and pave the way for a greener future in cross-border trade."

Hirander Misra, Chairman of GMEX Group and ZERO13, commented on the partnership, saying, "The integration of ZERO13's carbon offset solution with Distichain's trade platform represents a major step towards achieving sustainability goals in the global trade ecosystem. With London Climate Action Week and as part of that, the Climate Innovation Forum taking place this week, this collaboration showcases our commitment to providing innovative solutions that mitigate environmental impact and unlock new opportunities for businesses in the evolving landscape of trade finance."

ZERO13, provides a digital Platform-as-Service (PaaS) Carbon Trading, Exchange and Carbon Registry Aggregation Hub to support sustainability by enabling distributed interconnectivity across multiple blockchains and APIs. Functioning as a decentralised hub, the 60+ strong and rapidly growing participant ecosystem orchestrates workflows across multiple trade participants to ensure successful trading and settlement, interconnecting silos and addressing the inadequacies of the stand-alone voluntary carbon market (VCM) model.

Distichain, a leading provider of International Trade-as-a-Service, offers secure, end-to-end transaction capabilities, enabling businesses to digitally engage in export and import activities. The platform transforms traditional trading processes by digitalising every step via a multi-firm ecosystem, from supply-chain management and verification to secure innovative trade finance solutions.