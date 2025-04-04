GlobalData Wins Data Solution Of The Year For Sales At The Data Breakthrough Awards

GlobalData’s Sales Intelligence solution has been selected for its success in revolutionizing B2B sales workflows across the world’s largest industries.

GlobalData, the trusted intelligence partner to the world’s most successful organizations, has won “Data Solution of the Year for Sales” at the Data Breakthrough Awards, for its Sales Intelligence solution.

The awards are conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market.

GlobalData’s Sales Intelligence solution is a data driven, AI-powered, and expert curated solution that supports and guides B2B sales activities and effectiveness in real-time. It is underpinned by GlobalData’s 50+ years of deep sector expertise across all major industries, unparalleled proprietary data that leverages over 100 million data points, and the expertise of over 2,000 analysts, data scientists, and consultants.

Jonathan Hardinges, Chief Strategy Officer at GlobalData, says: “We are honored to receive this recognition from Data Breakthrough so soon after the launch of our Sales Intelligence solution last year. Winning this award is evidence of the advanced capabilities that underpin our Sales Intelligence solution and a testament to the expertise of our teams in delivering real business outcomes for our customers.

“Thanks to the unique advantage of our connected platform and sophisticated data operations, we analyse over 100 million data points to generate highly tailored and actionable insights to support sales performance. The award validates our continued commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The platform supports the entire B2B sales workflow, from prioritising the most attractive markets and segments and creating highly targeted ideal customer profiles that inform territory planning, to equipping commercial teams with customized sales collateral and real-time insights on prospects and competitors.

Sales Intelligence also features contextual AI workflows that are purpose-built for unlocking efficiencies and driving value in daily activities across sales, enablement, marketing, and revenue teams at every level.