GlobalData Announces Top M&A Financial And Legal Advisers In Power Sector For Q1 2025

GlobalData has announced the latest Financial and Legal Adviser League Tables, which rank advisers by the total value and volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals they advised on in the power sector during Q1 2025.

Financial Advisers

JP Morgan top M&A financial adviser in power sector during Q1 2025

JP Morgan was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in the power sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 by both value and volume, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that JP Morgan achieved the leading position by advising on four deals of worth $19.5 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “JP Morgan registered an year-on-year (YoY) growth in the total volume and value during Q1 2025 but the growth is more prominent in terms of value, primarily driven by its involvement in $16.4 billion deal for the acquisition of Calpine by Constellation Energy. It went ahead from occupying the 14th position by value in Q1 2024 to the top position by this metric in Q1 2025. Interestingly, it occupied the 14th position by deal volume in Q1 2024 as well.”





Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $19.4 billion worth of deals, followed by Morgan Stanley with $19.2 billion, Barclays with $16.4 billion and Lazard with $16.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs occupied the second position in terms of volume with four deals, followed by Moelis & Company with four deals, Ernst & Young with four deals and Morgan Stanley with three deals.

Legal Advisers

White & Case and Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers in power sector during Q1 2025

White & Case and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the power sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database reveals that White & Case achieved the leading position in terms of value by advising on $23.8 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume by advising on eight deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “There is an year-on-year (YoY) improvement in the total number of deals advised by Kirkland & Ellis during Q1 2025. Resultantly, its ranking by volume improved from the fourth position to the top position. Apart from leading by volume, Kirkland & Ellis also held the second position by value in Q1 2025.

“Meanwhile, White & Case, which led by value in Q1 2025, was not even among the top 10 by this metric in Q1 2024. Due to the involvement in some big-ticket deals, it registered multifold jump in the total value of deals advised by it during Q1 2025. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the 24th position by value in Q1 2024 to top the chart in Q1 2025. It advised on billion-dollar deals* during Q1 2025 that also included a mega deal valued more than $10 billion. Apart from leading by value, the company also held the fifth position by volume in Q1 2025.”





Kirkland & Ellis occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $20.9 billion worth of deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with $19 billion and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher with $16.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in terms of volume with eight deals, followed by Cuatrecasas with seven deals, CMS with seven deals and White & Case with six deals.

*Deal valued more than or equal to $1 billion