GlobalData Announces Acquisition Of Market Leading Competitive Intelligence Solutions Provider Deallus

GlobalData Plc, a London-based leading data and analytics company, has completed the acquisition of Deallus from private equity firm Archimed. Deallus is a London-based market-leading competitive intelligence solutions provider focused on the global life sciences sector.​

During its 20 years in business, Deallus has built deep sector expertise through supporting clients in key therapy areas, including oncology, neuroscience, vaccines, rare diseases, cell & gene, and immunology. Combining Deallus and GlobalData Healthcare will create the deepest and broadest bench of life sciences data, insights, and expertise in the market today.

This is the first acquisition GlobalData Healthcare has completed following its investment from private equity partner, Inflexion, in June 2024, supporting the company’s growth trajectory and vision to become the world’s trusted source of strategic intelligence in the healthcare industry.

Strategic fit

The subject matter expertise that Deallus provides will deepen the insights and decision support we can provide our clients, building on our existing capabilities and supporting growth in our Healthcare division.

Deeper relationships with clients

The deep sector expertise that Deallus brings will create the opportunity for us to build more embedded relationships with our clients and creates the potential for us to cross-sell and upsell to new and existing clients on both sides.

Leveraging GlobalData’s investment in AI

GlobalData continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) as part of its continued commitment to innovation and delivering the best possible service to its customers. Together, Deallus and GlobalData will focus on ways to leverage AI to deliver faster and better insights to their combined client base.

Stronger together

We are excited about bringing our collective expertise and talent together to create even more value for our clients, as well as creating increased opportunities for our people.

Mike Danson, CEO of GlobalData, comments: “This acquisition further enhances our capabilities in delivering life sciences solutions, allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive insights and services to our clients. Deallus's deep sector expertise and client-first mindset perfectly align with our mission to empower decision-makers in navigating the complexities of the healthcare landscape. Together, we are poised to drive remarkable growth and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Peter Hempshall, CEO of Deallus, says: “We are very excited to join the GlobalData family both for our teams and our clients. Joining GlobalData Healthcare will enhance the offerings and solutions we can provide in the future as we leverage GlobalData’s extensive Research and Analytics capability, data and tools and significant investment in AI. Our immediate priority is to ensure we capture the benefits of our combined strength to deepen our insights and better support our clients as they navigate an increasingly complex competitive landscape.”

The acquisition was completed on 31 December 2024.

The transaction is part of GlobalData’s ongoing commitment to strategic mergers and acquisitions, underpinned by a robust £340 million debt financing facility, which enables the company to continue executing its M&A strategy.