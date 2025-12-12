Global Standard-Setting Bodies Publish Assessment Of Margin Requirements For Non-Centrally Cleared Derivatives

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) today published a report that reviews the implementation of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives .

. The report concludes that the framework has been effectively implemented and finds no evidence of material issues. No changes to the framework are proposed .

. The BCBS-IOSCO Working Group on Margining Requirements (WGMR) recommends ongoing monitoring through supervisory information exchange and the sharing of experiences among member authorities.

The BCBS and IOSCO today published a report that reviews the implementation of margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives. The assessment marks a milestone in the ongoing monitoring of the standard introduced in response to the 2011 G20 call to enhance the resilience of financial markets.

The standard, first published in September 2013, establishes a framework for margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives. The final phase of implementation occurred in September 2022, and implementation has now reached a steady state. The WGMR assessed the framework’s implementation, drawing on a 2024 quantitative impact study, a survey of WGMR members and recent international margin-related work.

The assessment found no material issues with the framework. The amount of margin exchanged for non-centrally cleared derivatives has increased materially since 2012, contributing to greater financial system resilience. The framework has been effective in supporting the intended functioning of capital and centrally cleared margin frameworks, including during recent episodes of market stress.

The BCBS and IOSCO do not propose changes to the framework, but recommend continued monitoring in the form of supervisory information exchange and the sharing of experiences among their members to address evolving market practices.

The full report is available on the BCBS and IOSCO websites.