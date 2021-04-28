Global Solana Hackathon Kicks Off With Up To $1 Million In Prizes And Grants - Following The Success Of Its DeFi Hackathon, Solana Has Announced A Virtual Hackathon To Support The Development And Rapid Expansion Of Its Growing Ecosystem, Supporting Partners Include MultiCoin Capital, Raydium, Serum, AAVE, OKEx, And More

The Solana Foundation (https://solana.com/), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and growing the Solana network has announced it will be launching a global hackathon focused on Web3, DeFi, and NFT solutions. The Solana Season hackathon will take place over the course of three weeks starting on May 15th. The Solana Season hackathon is open to teams from around the globe.
Following the success of its DeFi Hackathon earlier this year, Solana is expanding its reach with regional and use case/vertical tracks in China, India, Eastern Europe, and Brazil. Each track will have its own set of supporting projects and a panel of judges, as well as offline workshops and events.
“It is exciting to watch the blockchain ecosystem adapt as it continues to make significant progress. That is why we are hosting a third hackathon,” said Anatoly Yakovenko, President of the Solana Foundation. “We want to be a part of the development of projects spanning across nations as we believe they will be invaluable in unlocking the potential of blockchain. It is the foundation’s goal to provide the additional help these projects need to support and grow our community.”
The hackathon will have a global prize pool of $400k as well as potential seed funding, adding up to $1 million in prizes. There will be DeFi, Web3, and NFT tracks, each with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners who will receive $20k, $10k, and $5k prizes in USDC-SPL, respectively.
There will be additional prizes for regional tracks including
- Eastern Europe track which will have a $155k prize pool with contributions from Hacken, Gate.io, Serum, Velas, HAPI, and Akash Network.
- China track with $125k in prizes coming from Solana Foundation, Serum, and Raydium.
- India track which will have a $50k total prize pool and contributions from Solana Foundation, Devfolio, and CoinDCX.
- Brazil will see a $25k prize pool with support from BRZ Brazil, Foxbit, Bitpreço, NOX Bitcoin, and Alterbank.
Individual projects will also have the chance to compete for added prizes with support from MultiCoin Capital, DSRV, Nonce, Raydium, and Serum, as well as a Grand Champion who will win $50k USDC-SPL. Judges and speakers will include Balaji Srinivasan, Kevin Rose, Sam Bankman Fried, Robert Leshner, Anatoly Yakovenko, Meltem Demirors, Jason Choi, Tegan Kline, Kyle Samani, Santiago Santos, Ledger Status, Tarun Chitra, Imran Khan, James Prestwich, David Nage, Arthur Cheong, Crypto Messiah, and David Ratney.
The Solana Season hackathon is a competition where projects will be evaluated by judges on their technological merits without consideration of legal viability and will be open to any use case that involves Solana. Participants in the hackathon will create software solely for purposes of evaluation by judges as part of a competition and not for commercial deployment or release as part of the Hackathon. Following its completion, any hackathon projects that are interested in building on Solana full-time will have the opportunity to compete for seed funding from venture capitalists, ecosystem funds, and investors.
To learn more about the Solana Season hackathon please visit: solana.com/hackathon