Global Securities Class Actions Surge In 2024 - Broadridge Report Highlights $5.2 Billion In Settlements And An Increase In New Federal Filings Two Years In A Row - Mega Settlements On The Rise As Antitrust Settlements Maintain Record Pace

Global securities class action settlements soared to a value of more than $5.2 billion across 136 settlements worldwide in 2024, according to the sixth Global Class Action Annual Report by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). The report findings highlight a dynamic year for investors seeking redress in an evolving global legal landscape.

“While settlement values dipped slightly below last year’s figures, they exceeded the five-year average by 5%, driven by an impressive 14% growth in U.S. settlements,” said Steve Cirami, Broadridge Global Securities Class Actions leader. “Moreover, our analysis uncovered more than 300 newly filed cases involving publicly traded securities, pushing the total number of unresolved cases Broadridge is tracking to more than 1,000 globally in over 20 countries. This continued increase in settlements is driving strong demand for Broadridge’s leading class action services solution as they seek to maximize shareholder returns.”

Key 2024 Global Class Actions Highlights:

Mega Settlements on the rise : Ten cases each surpassed $100 million, exceeding a five-year mega-settlement average by 4%.

: Ten cases each surpassed $100 million, exceeding a five-year mega-settlement average by 4%. Antitrust Records Broken : Nine antitrust claim deadlines matched last year’s high, while total recoveries soared 28%.

: Nine antitrust claim deadlines matched last year’s high, while total recoveries soared 28%. Unresolved Cases Expand : Influx of 300 new filings highlights increasing volume of unresolved securities disputes globally.

: Influx of 300 new filings highlights increasing volume of unresolved securities disputes globally. Rise in Federal Filings: A total of 222 new securities class action lawsuits were initiated in U.S. federal courts, marking the second consecutive year of increased filings.

Read the full 2025 Global Class Action Annual Report

Major Trends Reshaping Global Securities Litigation

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Lawsuits Dominate – Related shareholder actions surged, fueled by investors leveraging collective actions to enforce ESG principles.

– Related shareholder actions surged, fueled by investors leveraging collective actions to enforce ESG principles. Europe’s Legal Evolution – The European Union (EU) continued its transition under the Representative Actions Directive (RAD), with compliance milestones met by Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Sweden in 2024. More than 100 collective redress claims were filed across Europe, setting a global precedent for opt-in litigation.

– The European Union (EU) continued its transition under the Representative Actions Directive (RAD), with compliance milestones met by Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Sweden in 2024. More than 100 collective redress claims were filed across Europe, setting a global precedent for opt-in litigation. Cryptocurrency Complexity – As cryptocurrencies gain institutional traction amidst regulatory scrutiny, cases involving digital assets are rising sharply. This evolving financial frontier poses challenges for institutional investors navigating claims related to crypto and other emerging financial instruments.

– As cryptocurrencies gain institutional traction amidst regulatory scrutiny, cases involving digital assets are rising sharply. This evolving financial frontier poses challenges for institutional investors navigating claims related to crypto and other emerging financial instruments. Cybersecurity Takes Center Stage – The sharp increase in cybersecurity-related settlements, including three of the year’s top ten cases totaling $560 million, underscores growing importance of disclosure regulations globally.

– The sharp increase in cybersecurity-related settlements, including three of the year’s top ten cases totaling $560 million, underscores growing importance of disclosure regulations globally. AI Litigation Surges – Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have invited legal challenges, with cases alleging insufficient AI disclosures doubling since 2020. Shareholders demand clarity on AI development risks and ethical implications, signaling a new wave of scrutiny.

The 10 Most Complex Cases of 2024

The report spotlights the 10 most administratively complex settlements of 2024. These cases provide vital lessons for navigating global asset recovery in an increasingly intricate legal ecosystem. According to Broadridge’s 2025 Global Class Action Annual Report, these 10 cases are:

Stock Loan Antitrust Class Action - $580,008,750 Mesoblast Securities Litigation - AUD $26,500,000 European Government Bonds Antitrust Litigation - $120,000,000 (Combined) Perrigo Securities Litigation - $97,000,000 Gatos Silver, Inc. Securities Class Actions - $24,715,600 (Combined) Boohoo Group plc Opt-in Securities Litigation - Pending Litigation (International Opt-in) BP Ordinary Shares Fair Fund - $60,923,821 Cleco Corporation Merger Settlement - $37,000,000 Oak Street Health Securities Settlement - $60,000,000 Under Armour Securities Litigation - $434,000,000

Report Methodology

The 2025 Global Class Action Annual Report examines global cases identified by the Broadridge Asset Recovery Advocate™ database involving publicly traded securities or financial instruments that use a class action process to recoup lost funds.

The report identified more than 135 global settlements involving securities and/or financial products with a 2024 claim filing deadline. The report provides a comprehensive summary of the most complex cases of 2024 and highlights several other cases we deem to be honorable mentions.

The study is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment, legal, or any other form of advice.

Broadridge Global Class Action Services

Broadridge's team of dedicated class action experts include attorneys, client advocates, class action auditors, data analysts, research professionals and client service representatives, all of whom on average have 15-20 years of class action experience. Learn more about the team here. Over 1,000 organizations rely on Broadridge's global class action services because of our best in-class standards, worldwide reach and industry expertise. With 160 million accounts under management, our experts analyze and match all investment positions to identify recovery opportunities for each security relevant to every case.

Broadridge's proprietary technology and processes—the backbone of which is our Advocacy Model—enable you to reduce risk, improve the client experience, protect program data, and increase filing participation and recoveries. Given our extensive knowledge of claims administration, global securities litigation and antitrust litigation, we know the importance of accuracy, timeliness and transparency. Our proactive approach and unique system of analysis and reconciliation ensures we do everything possible to maximize your recovery.