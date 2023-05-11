Global Screening Services (GSS) Appoints Stephen Gilderdale, Former CPO At SWIFT, As Senior Advisor

Gilderdale joins GSS with a wealth of experience in the Fintech and Financial Services sectors, most recently from his role as Chief Product Officer of SWIFT.

Global Screening Services (GSS), a RegTech innovator focused on financial transaction screening, has today announced that Stephen Gilderdale will be appointed as Senior Advisor to the business.

Gilderdale joins in a part-time role advising the team on designing, building, and scaling the GSS platform. He brings 20+ years of experience in the Fintech and Financial Services sectors with industry leaders such as SWIFT, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and, more recently, Chief Product Officer.

During his time at SWIFT, Gilderdale was responsible for end-to-end delivery, from innovation to operations, including the launch of a new wave of products enabling instant and frictionless payments. In parallel, he led the transformation of the firm’s global delivery capability to a cloud-enabled, BizDevOps model. His experience also includes sitting as a member of the European Central Bank’s European Cyber Resiliency Board and the Bank of England’s Central Bank Digital Currency Engagement Forum.

Gilderdale’s experience and insight will be directed to supporting the GSS team on the global scaling of the platform, providing a wealth of operational knowledge and ensuring the platform evolves appropriately as its use expands.

Stephen Gilderdale, Senior Advisor of GSS, comments:

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at GSS and eager to continue the great work already underway to improve efficiency and effectiveness across our payment’s ecosystem. Delivering GSS’s ambition of frictionless cross border payments, through a profound global transformation of transaction screening will require a special blend of technical excellence, passion, and experience, all of which I have already witnessed from the team! I’m excited to be part of this journey and contribute my own experience of innovating, delivering, and operating critical financial infrastructure.”

Tom Scampion, CEO at GSS, comments:

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen Gilderdale to our team as a Senior Advisor. Stephen brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise gained over 25 years in the payments and technology industry. As the former Chief Product Officer at SWIFT, Stephen has demonstrated his ability to lead global product strategy and delivery, driving innovation and ensuring operational excellence.

His previous roles as Chief Operations Officer and his experience in cyber defence make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that Stephen's insights and guidance will prove invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow GSS for the industry.”