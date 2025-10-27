Global Relay Named A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Digital Communications Governance And Archiving Solutions - Recognized For Ability To Execute And Completeness Of Vision

Global Relay, the leading provider of AI-enabled solutions for business communications, today announced that Global Relay has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions for its integrated, end-to-end compliance platform. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“Global Relay is proud to once again be named a Leader by Gartner, positioned furthest overall in the DCGA quadrant for our Ability to Execute,” says Warren Roy, CEO and founder of Global Relay. “For over 26 years, we have guided organizations in managing their communications data with innovative solutions. As AI reshapes the way these firms manage risk in their digital communications, we’re leading this next era with advanced AI capabilities built on the strong foundation of recordkeeping.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Global Relay’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

The industry has recognized Global Relay’s commitment to innovation and leadership in these recent awards and accolades:

Winner of the “Gamechanger in AI” award in the 2025 BC Tech Technology Impact Awards (TIA)

Been on Deloitte Platinum Club of Best Managed Companies for 7+ years

Ranked as the #1 "Most Popular Data & Analytics company" and "Most Popular Fintech overall" in the 2025 Cord Hiring Leader Awards

