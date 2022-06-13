Global Economic Outlook And Prospects Of Higher Inflation Weigh On Markets - FTSE Mondo Visione Index Down 5.1% In May

Performance remained muted in May after a steep decline of 8.6% in April as concerns about the global economic outlook and prospects of higher inflation continued to weigh on the markets.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Index fell 5.1% in May, closing the month at 65,539.43 points, down from the April close of 69,058.75. More than half of the constituents of the index reported declines.

The top 5 exchanges by market capitalisation at the end of May were:

Exchange Market Cap (USD bn) CME Group 71.40 Intercontinental Exchange 57.62 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 54.81 London Stock Exchange Group 47.21 Deutsche Boerse 30.72

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange was the best performer by capital returns in US dollars, with a 26.8 per cent increase in share price from 1 May 2022 to 31 May 2022. The second-best performer was Saudi Tadawul Group, with a rise of 15.3 per cent, followed by the Bulgarian Stock Exchange with a 12.8 increase over the same period.

Dubai Financial Market was the worst performer by capital returns in US dollars, with a 19.1 per cent decrease in share price from 1 May 2022 to 31 May 2022. India's BSE was the second-worst performer with a 17.3 per cent decline, followed by Intercontinental Exchange with an 11.6 per cent decrease over the same period.

Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said:

"The CME Group continues to be the world's most valued exchange group despite being fourth from the bottom in this month's league table of constituent performance. However, the rising and more volatile interest rate environment bodes well for the CME's interest rate franchise, which should sustain its most-valuable exchange position."





Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)

July 2014 3.1% August 2014 2.3% September 2014 -3.6% October 2014 2.8% November 2014 2.5% December 2014 -0.5% January 2015 -1.0% February 2015 8.5% March 2015 0.0% April 2015 10.7% May 2015 0.1% June 2015 -3.2% July 2015 -2.7% August 2015 -5.3% September 2015 -2.1% October 2015 7.6% November 2015 0.4% December 2015 -2.2% January 2016 -4,7% February 2016 -0.7% March 2016 6.7% April 2016 0.4% May 2016 1.8% June 2016 -2.2% July 2016 5.3% August 2016 2.3% September 2016 -1.6% October 2016 -1.6% November 2016 2.1% December 2016 0.1% January 2017 6.0% February 2017 -0.8% March 2017 1.4% April 2017 0.8% May 2017 1.6% June 2017 5.6% July 2017 2.7% August 2017 0.3% September 2017 3.6% October 2017 -0.7% November 2017 6.4% December 2017 -0.7% January 2018 10% February 2018 -0.5% March 2018 -1.6% April 2018 -1.0% May 2018 -1.5% June 2018 -0.8% July 2018 -0.7% August 2018 2.4% September 2018 -1.7% October 2018 1.0% November 2018 3.1% December 2018 -4.2% January 2019 5.4% February 2019 1.7% March 2019 -2.6% April 2019 4.6% May 2019 1.5% June 2019 4.3% July 2019 2.2% August 2019 3.7% September 2019 -0.8% October 2019 2.0% November 2019 -0.5% December 2019 1.6% January 2020 5.0% February 2020 -7.4% March 2020 -11.5% April 2020 8.0% May 2020 6.7% June 2020 2.3% July 2020 6.6% August 2020 4.9% September 2020 -5.2% October 2020 -6.7% November 2020 8.9% December 2020 7.2% January 2021 0.8% February 2021 1.4% March 2021 -2.7% April 2021 3.3% May 2021 2.5% June 2021 0.4% July 2021 0.4% August 2021 0.1% September 2021 -4.2% October 2021 5.9% November 2021 -5.6% December 2021 4.9% January 2021 -2.2% February 2021 -3.5% March 2021 3.5% April 2021 -8.6% May 2021 -5.1%

About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.

It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.

It enables investors to track 33 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:

Aquis Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

B3 SA

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA

Boursa Kuwait Securities

BSE

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA

Bursa Malaysia

Cboe Global Markets

CME Group

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

Deutsche Bourse

Dubai Financial Market

Euronext

Hellenic Exchanges SA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Japan Exchange Group, Inc

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd

London Stock Exchange Group

Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nasdaq

New Zealand Exchange Ltd

Nigerian Exchange Group

Philippine Stock Exchange

Saudi Tadawul Group

Singapore Exchange Ltd

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TMX Group

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Zagreb Stock Exchange

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.