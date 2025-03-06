GLEIF And Open Ownership Launch The Global Open Data Integration Network (GODIN) - A New Initiative To Strengthen Open Data Interoperability And Transparency Across Sectors

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) and Open Ownership have launched today the Global Open Data Integration Network (GODIN) to foster open data practices and collaboration among organizations that publish open data or set open data standards. GODIN aims to enhance global data interoperability and accessibility by aligning open data to widely recognized global frameworks like the Global Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) System and the Beneficial Ownership Data Standard.

By embedding LEIs into open data sources, this initiative aims to create a transparent, efficient, and interconnected ecosystem that enhances data utility across the public and private sectors. Open Ownership, a non-profit organization dedicated to beneficial ownership transparency, ensures that governments, businesses, and organizations can access accurate data on corporate ownership and control.

Organizations that join GODIN will gain access to a collaborative network of like-minded organizations, fostering shared expertise, resources, and best practices. They will benefit from improved data interoperability through LEI integration, enhanced accessibility and usability of their open data, and opportunities to co-develop innovative tools and solutions.

Stephen Abbott Pugh, Head of Technology at Open Ownership, adds: “Simply publishing open data or endorsing open data principles is not enough to overcome the complexity and fragmentation of the global data ecosystem. By joining forces through GODIN, GLEIF and Open Ownership are advancing the mission of practical and impactful open data usage, driving transparency, risk assessment, and informed decision-making.”

Alexandre Kech, CEO of GLEIF, comments: “The launch of this initiative marks a significant step toward making open data more connected, accessible, and impactful. By utilizing the LEI as a globally standardized open data connector, we are creating a more transparent and interoperable data ecosystem that benefits businesses and governments everywhere, and supports the growth of the global, digital economy. "

The joint initiative is inviting governments, non-governmental organizations, non-profits, academic institutions, and private entities with public-facing data initiatives to join as members. Membership is open to all organizations that publish open data or set open data standards. GODIN offers an unparalleled opportunity to shape the future of open data, drive transparency, and create lasting impact. For more information or to apply for membership, please visit http://godin.gleif.org.