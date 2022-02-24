GISI And CISI Celebrate First Students To Complete Ghana’s Finance Licensing Programme

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to have taken part (23/02) in an Alumni ceremony with the Ghana Investment and Securities Institute (GISI). This celebrated the inaugural 10 students completing the licensing programme developed by GISI in partnership with the CISI in 2019.
Amongst the achievers were Chris Hammond and Andrew Ntumi. Both Chris and Andrew will also be part of CISI’s global awards for achieving the top mark globally in the International Certificate in Wealth & Investment Management and the International Introduction to Securities & Investment respectively.
Wealth and Investment Management from CISI. The program was challenging but also very satisfying from a knowledge-building point of view. For me, the CISI programme offers the best of two worlds, local certification with an international flavour. Furthermore, this programme is perfect for folks like me who have ambitions to operate in more than one jurisdiction because it is has broad international recognition. I will leverage this to grow our business and advance my personal career. Thanks to the CISI team for this award – I am truly honoured.’
Andrew Ntumi said: “I am very grateful to God Almighty and to all those who supported me on this journey. It is such a great honour to be given this prestigious global award for my outstanding achievement. Thanks to CISI, I have had a thorough understanding of all that pertains to securities and investment. The future is looking so bright and rosy. I am hopeful that my entry into the finance profession will be a thrilling one. I am so excited that I can't express it in words. Congratulations to my colleagues and all award winners. Ayekooo!!!”
The achievers have all been invited to join the CISI as Associate members and use the designatory letters ACSI. Membership with the CISI will give them access to a wealth of online Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities including CISI’s e-learning Professional Refresher modules, IntegrityMatters, CISI TV and access to live webinars held globally.
Alexander Williams, CEO at the GISI said: “We are very proud of these individuals for raising the profile of the financial services sector in Ghana and on behalf of Management and the Board, congratulate them for their achievements. We must also commend the tutors, who were among the first cohort to be trained by the CISI under the collaboration with the GISI. We are delighted to mention that some of the tutors have also become ACSIs. In the coming year, the GISI plans to introduce the CPD as a requirement for all individuals who have completed the professional training to demonstrate that they are staying up to date with both regulations and the latest market developments. Thus far, our partnership with the CISI in training professionals for the securities and investment market has been fruitful and we expect it to get better with time.”
Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, CISI Global Business Development Director said: “We are honoured to be working with the GISI to support their commitment to raising professional competency standards in the Ghanian Capital Market. Today we are pleased to celebrate the first cohort of students who have successfully accomplished the GISI-CISI licensing programme, an exemplary achievement paving the way for aspiring practitioners.’