GHCO To Act As Liquidity Provider For Melanion Capital’s Thematic Bitcoin ETF

GHCO, the leading market-maker and liquidity provider specialising in ETFs, has been appointed as the official liquidity provider for the first thematic Bitcoin ETF in Europe, which was launched today by Melanion Capital, the Paris-based independent alternative investment management company.
BTC Equities Universe UCITS started trading on Euronext Paris today and marks the first listing of a UCITS Bitcoin-related product in Europe, which means that retail and institutional investors across the European Union are able to invest in it, with all the same regulatory standards and protections of traditional UCITS ETF.
The ETF will provide investors with Bitcoin exposure by tracking the Melanion Bitcoin Exposure Index, a custom basket of 30 equities that are the most sensitive to the price of Bitcoin.
As the liquidity provider for the ETF, GHCO will ensure that institutional investors have access to ample liquidity are quoted the tightest spreads.
Dan Izzo, CEO of GHCO, added: “This launch marks yet another significant step in the rise of regulated crypto-related financial products. As digital assets continue to mature as an asset class, we expect to see more demand for these kinds of products.”
Jad Comair, President of Melanion Capital, said: “This is the result of a strong investor demand for Bitcoin-related products in France and across Europe and we plan to bring more institutional-grade crypto products to the market.”