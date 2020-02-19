GFT Receives Recognition From The Everest Group As A ‘Major Contender’ In Enterprise Blockchain Services, Plus Application And Digital Services In Both Banking And Capital Markets

- GFT positions amongst the top international firms in three categories of the PEAK Matrix™ report which analyses global service providers across a number of categories
- GFT has also been designated as a ‘Star Performer’ for being a company with the most significant annual improvement in blockchain services and application and digital services in capital markets
GFT, an IT company specialising in digital transformation, is recognised by the analyst firm Everest Group as one of the main competitors in three categories of its PEAK Matrix™ reports: enterprise blockchain services, plus application and digital services for both banking and capital markets.
GFT is now recognised as one of the top 30 global service providers in each of these categories. In addition, due to our improved performance during 2019, GFT has been designated as a ‘Star Performer’ in the categories of enterprise blockchain services and application and digital services for capital markets.
The PEAK Matrix™ reports published by Everest Group analyses the global service provider landscape across a number of dimensions, evaluating the top 30 providers in each category according to two key criteria: global service delivery capability and market success. The global service delivery capability evaluates scalability, scope of services, innovation, investment, and market presence. In this year's edition, Everest Group has recognised GFT's overall improvement in global service delivery capability, obtaining a higher score and position than ever before.
In addition, Everest Group named GFT as a ‘Star Performer’ for being a provider that has demonstrated the greatest progress over the last year in the enterprise blockchain services category and the application and digital services in capital markets category. Marta Melón, Analyst Relations Manager, GFT said: "We are delighted with the Everest Group assessment of GFT in the three PEAK Matrix™ reports; the most exciting being seen as a ‘Major Contender’ in the enterprise blockchain services report.”
Marika Lulay, CEO of the GFT Group, said: "Being positioned strongly within the Everest Group PEAK Matrix further validates our overall strategy and places us as one of the world's leading providers of technology solutions across global financial services."
Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ reports provide companies with insightful analysis, which enables them to make decisions on the optimal global service providers, which best meet their needs. The reports follow the rigorous PEAK Matrix™ methodology, which is based on an annual request for information (RFI) process undertaken by Everest Group for each category. This process includes analysis of the RFI responses, individual interactions with service providers, and checks of specific customer references that are provided.
GFT has continued to make great progress in the Everest Group assessment over the last three years, demonstrating our successful global delivery capability, and our focus on emerging technologies. New and existing clients will be reassured by the Everest Group findings which clearly demonstrate that GFT is a high-performing partner that can be relied upon to deliver large-scale strategic programmes of work, whilst at the same time remaining at the cutting edge of emerging next generation technologies, such as: blockchain, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
For more information, please view the individual reports on the Everest Group website:
- Application and Digital Services in Banking – Services PE AK Matr ix™ Assessment 2020: IT Modernization to Enable Digital
- Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets – S erv ices PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020: Beating the Slowdown with Data
- Enterprise Blockchain Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020: Getting the Economics of Consensus Right