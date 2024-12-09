Getting The Balance Right: Ensuring The Bank’s Balance Sheet Can Support Financial Stability − Speech By Dave Ramsden, Bank Of England, Deputy Governor, Markets And Banking, Given At The Official Monetary And Financial Institutions Forum, London

Dave reflects on developments in the UK financial system through 2024, highlighting the continued shift in activity to non-banks and considering how the Bank’s balance sheet can be used to support that evolving financial system.

Good afternoon, thank you to OMFIF for the invitation to speak to you today, it’s a pleasure to be here.

The end of the year is always a natural time for reflection. This time last year I gave a speech on banking resolution, looking back over a year influenced by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. And a year before that I reflected on the significant shocks that had struck the UK economy in 2022.

