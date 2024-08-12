Germany's Largest Development Bank KfW Selects Boerse Stuttgart Digital As Infrastructure Partner For Its New Blockchain-Based Digital Bond

Boerse Stuttgart Digital offers new solution related to tokenized securities

KfW commissions Boerse Stuttgart Digital for its new blockchain-based digital bond

Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides wallet management and provision of private key security for the first time in the issuance and redemption process

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the leading infrastructure provider for cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe, now provides the technical infrastructure for KfW, one of the world’s leading promotional banks, for its new blockchain-based digital bond. Boerse Stuttgart Digital manages wallets and secures private keys throughout the issuance and redemption processes of the crypto security planned by KfW in the coming weeks in accordance with the German Electronic Securities Act (eWpG).

By expanding its range of services to include wallet provision and private key security in relation to tokenized securities, Boerse Stuttgart Digital strengthens its position as a fully regulated one-stop-shop in the field of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

This collaboration marks a significant step in the blockchain-based financial world and underscores Boerse Stuttgart Digital's role as a trusted partner in the digital assets sector for banks, brokers, and asset managers in Europe.

"As a pioneer in digital assets, we aim to significantly shape the digital European market infrastructure. The expansion of our offering for institutional clients and our involvement in KfW's next blockchainbased digital bond mark a milestone in the digital transformation of the financial sector," says Ulli Spankowski, Managing Director of Boerse Stuttgart Digital.

"As one of the world's largest and most active bond issuers, we are actively driving digitalisation initiatives in the issuing and settlement process. The utilisation of new technologies as part of the ECB trials enables us to technically process a "delivery vs. payment" transaction and thus supports our digital learning journey. We are pleased that Boerse Stuttgart Digital is paving the way for a future of blockchain-based securities together with KfW. As a fully regulated provider Boerse Stuttgart Digital is a trusted partner for our upcoming transaction," says Gaetano Panno, Head of Transaction Management at KfW.

At the end of June, the Boerse Stuttgart Group announced that it had successfully applied as a stock exchange operator in Europe for the second wave of the European Central Bank's (ECB) EU-wide tests for the settlement of blockchain-based financial transactions against central bank money, in which it also provides wallets and ensures the security of private keys. Through the KfW transaction, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, with its new service, is also participating in a use case with central bank money payment, the so-called “trials”.