Gerald Mayer New Member Of The Supervisory Board Of Wiener Börse AG

Gerald Mayer was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG at today's Annual General Meeting. The economics graduate has been CFO of voestalpine AG since 1 April 2024 and was previously a member of the Management Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG for 16 years. Mayer succeeds Robert Ottel, whose mandate ended after he left voestalpine AG. Ottel was a member of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Stock Exchange for ten years.

"We are delighted to welcome Gerald Mayer, another experienced expert, to the Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG. At the same time, we would like to thank Robert Ottel, who has actively and constructively helped to shape the realignment of the Vienna Stock Exchange during his long time on the Supervisory Board and has thus made a significant contribution to the further development of the Austrian financial centre," says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heimo Scheuch.

The remaining composition of the Supervisory Board remains unchanged. The Supervisory Board is made up of twelve shareholder representatives and four colleagues delegated by the Works Council. Heimo Scheuch (Wienerberger AG) and Angelika Sommer-Hemetsberger (OeKB) remain Chairman and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board respectively.