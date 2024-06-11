Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Gerald Mayer New Member Of The Supervisory Board Of Wiener Börse AG

Date 11/06/2024

Gerald Mayer was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG at today's Annual General Meeting. The economics graduate has been CFO of voestalpine AG since 1 April 2024 and was previously a member of the Management Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG for 16 years. Mayer succeeds Robert Ottel, whose mandate ended after he left voestalpine AG. Ottel was a member of the Supervisory Board of the Vienna Stock Exchange for ten years.

Gerald Mayer

"We are delighted to welcome Gerald Mayer, another experienced expert, to the Supervisory Board of Wiener Börse AG. At the same time, we would like to thank Robert Ottel, who has actively and constructively helped to shape the realignment of the Vienna Stock Exchange during his long time on the Supervisory Board and has thus made a significant contribution to the further development of the Austrian financial centre," says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heimo Scheuch.

The remaining composition of the Supervisory Board remains unchanged. The Supervisory Board is made up of twelve shareholder representatives and four colleagues delegated by the Works Council. Heimo Scheuch (Wienerberger AG) and Angelika Sommer-Hemetsberger (OeKB) remain Chairman and Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board respectively.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg