Generalfinance S.p.A. Lists On Euronext STAR Milan

First listing of 2022 on Euronext STAR Milan

Generalfinance S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext STAR Milan to 74

Total placement volume of the offering equal to €38.9 million

Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Generalfinance S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext STAR Milan.

Generalfinance S.p.A. is a supervised financial intermediary specialising in factoring, which guarantees rapid and customised interventions according to the different needs of its customers. Operating from its two offices in Milan and Biella with a team of over 60 professionals, Generalfinance is a leader in the field of factoring for distressed SMEs.

Generalfinance S.p.A. represents the first listing on Euronext STAR Milan in 2022, and brings the total number of firms currently listed on this segment to 74.

In the placement phase, Generalfinance S.p.A. raised €35.4 million excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €38.9 million.

The free float at the time of admission was 33.7% (37.6% assuming the full exercise of the greenshoe option) and the market capitalisation at IPO was €91 million.

Massimo Gianolli, CEO of Generalfinance S.p.A, said: "I cannot hide my pride and excitement in reaching this milestone. The debut of Generalfinance on Euronext STAR Milan is another step along the impressive journey that Generalfinance has made since its inception, and takes place on the fortieth anniversary of the company’s founding. This is an important milestone that confirms the outstanding results achieved so far and, at the same time, opens a new chapter, taking the company on to new and ambitious horizons."





Caption: Massimo Gianolli, CEO of Generalfinance S.p.A, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.

