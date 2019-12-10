 Skip to main Content
General Manager Of The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPİAŞ) Visited Saint Petersburg Int Merc Exc (SPIMEX)

Date 10/12/2019

On 6 December 2019, Ahmet Türkoğlu, EPİAŞ General Manager, visited Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) where he was welcomed by Aleksei Rybnikov, SPIMEX CEO.

The electronic trading systems of SPIMEX were demonstrated to the head of Turkey’s energy exchange.

Mr. Türkoğlu was introduced to the current situation in the regulated commodities market in Russia as well as the business development strategy of SPIMEX.

Aleksei Rybnikov presented the Exchange’s ongoing efforts in the field of forming transparent price indicators in energy and other commodities markets.

The parties discussed prospects of bilateral business cooperation focusing on further development of on-exchange energy markets of the two countries.

 