Gedik Investment Selects Horizon Software Again For Algorithmic Trading

Horizon Software (Horizon), a leading provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology has today announced that the leading Borsa Istanbul-listed brokerage house, Gedik Investment, has chosen Horizon as its platform for algorithmic execution.
Building on their pre-existing relationship, Gedik has once again chosen to utilise Horizon for algorithmic trading for equities on Borsa Istanbul. Gedik has implemented both the TWAP and POV sophisticated trading strategies offered by Horizon, which allows the team to time trades efficiently and instantly benefit from significant changes in price.
Horizon offers clients a single platform to embed custom algorithmic strategies, and it is uniquely positioned on the automated trading market through its flexible algo framework that allows traders to benefit from an advanced set of execution algorithms based on its strong expertise in algo-trading.
Ali Sunay Yetiş, Head of Trading and Execution at Gedik, said: “Gedik is proud to keep Horizon Software algos onboard. They are reliable, very knowledgeable and clearly the leaders in the market, particularly in Turkey. For Gedik, what Horizon can offer the market is unmatched.”
Damien Jenner, Managing Director Sales EMEA at Horizon, noted that: “Gedik Investment clearly has a very focused and dedicated team of trading professionals; its ambition is to be the best performer in the market on algo executions. The success of this collaboration has shown that we can work as a team and exceed expectations, and this is clearly a key partnership for both parties that will continue to contribute to our development in the region.