GCEX’s UK Entity Reports Strong Revenue Growth For 2024, Driven By Surge In Crypto CFD Trading

GC Exchange Ltd. (GCEX UK), part of the GCEX Group, a leading regulated digital prime brokerage, has submitted its results for y/e 31 December 2024, reporting a turnover of £3.76 million – a 63% increase compared to the previous year.

This significant growth was underpinned by a 315% rise in Crypto CFD volumes, reflecting a strong recovery in digital asset markets following the "crypto winter." Throughout the year, GCEX UK maintained a positive revenue trend, particularly in the final quarter, and is already seeing this growth momentum continuing into Q1 2025. The company’s performance reflects strategic efforts to diversify its client base. Over the last financial year, GCEX enhanced its execution-only client offerings, its market data solutions, and its FX and crypto liquidity provision through partnerships with additional liquidity providers. Technologically, GCEX advanced its client service proposition by launching XplorPortal, designed to streamline operations and improve the overall client experience.

GCEX UK reduced its pre-tax loss by 40% to £232,567 whilst also investing significantly in business development, compliance enhancements and marketing to support future expansion.

Lars Holst, Founder and CEO, GCEX Group added, "Our significant increase in turnover was also replicated in our Dubai and Copenhagen based entities, resulting in a strong year for the GCEX Group. Our model remains robust, we don’t run risk and don’t do lending or borrowing, and we continue to have significant excess Tier 1 capital in our UK entity. Looking ahead, we are confident that our strong partnerships and ongoing technological innovation will enable further growth, both in the UK and globally."

GCEX Group’s broader growth strategy includes further investment into its institutional-grade XplorDigital solutions for institutional and professional clients. XplorDigital features innovative plug-and-play solutions, ‘Crypto in a Box’ and ‘Broker in a Box’. These encompass technology-agnostic platforms addressing regulation while covering custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, tier 1 and deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management and innovative technology partnerships.

GCEX remains committed to its mission of unlocking prime digital assets and forex trading for institutional and professional clients, operating with full regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions.