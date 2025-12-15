GCEX Secures MiCA License From The Danish FSA, Strengthening Regulatory Footprint Across Europe

GC Exchange A/S (“GCEX”), part of the GCEX Group, has announced that it has been granted a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license from the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

This milestone positions GCEX at the forefront of the European digital assets industry, enabling the rapidly growing digital prime broker to offer its secure and competitive crypto products to institutional and professional clients across European Union countries.

“Achieving our MiCA license underscores our long-standing dedication to regulatory compliance and transparency,” said Michael Aagaard, Managing Director, GCEX. “We have always believed that clear and consistent regulation is the foundation for institutional trust and broader global adoption of digital assets. With MiCA in place, we are able to provide our clients across the EU with the assurance that they are operating in a fully regulated framework.”

The MiCA framework is the first pan-European regulation designed to provide clarity and consistency for crypto-asset service providers, offering enhanced protection for market participants. GCEX’s license enables the firm to broaden its regulated product suite and continue bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

GCEX is regulated across multiple jurisdictions. In terms of digital assets, GCEX is regulated by the Danish FSA as a CASP and currency exchange and has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider license by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

GCEX’s trading solutions can be accessed in a variety of ways by its institutional and professional clients, including via a recently launched XplorDigital app, a cornerstone of GCEX’s XplorDigital trading solutions. XplorDigital, which encompasses the ‘Crypto In A Box’ plug-and-play white-label solution, is a comprehensive offering which includes back office, risk management, credit utilisation, analytics, reporting, account management and a sophisticated liquidity price engine which provides access to tier 1 and deep liquidity and connectivity to the biggest price makers.