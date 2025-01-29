GCEX Scales With Fireblocks

GCEX (GCEX Group), a leading provider of digital assets and foreign exchange solutions, has integrated with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform to manage digital asset operations and build innovative businesses on blockchain. This will enabling its institutional clients to access Fireblocks’ digital asset platform and custody solutions.

This latest development enables GCEX’s institutional clients transacting through its Danish and Dubai entities to utilise Fireblocks’ robust Policy Engine and compliance toolkit, ensuring enhanced security and adherence to regulations.

By accessing the Fireblocks Network, the industry’s largest digital asset network which offers direct connectivity to the crypto capital markets, GCEX’s clients can connect and trade with over 2,000 liquidity partners, trading venues and counterparties, with the network facilitating instant settlement, rebalancing and payments.

Lars Holst, CEO at GCEX said, "By integrating Fireblocks’ world-leading technology, GCEX is reinforcing our commitment to providing institutional clients with a streamlined trading experience and the most secure, efficient and transparent trading environment in the digital asset space.

“As institutional adoption of digital securities accelerates and we continue to scale, Fireblocks' multi-layer security protocols, regulatory toolkit and streamlined processes will support GCEX’s operations, underpinning our focus on ease of trading and asset protection.”

GCEX is registered with the Danish FSA as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and currency exchange, and has a VASP license granted by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

GCEX Group empowers institutional and professional clients to access deep liquidity in CFDs on digital assets and FX, alongside spot trading and conversion of digital assets. The company also offers a comprehensive range of Forex brokerage and crypto-native technology solutions under its XplorDigital suite.

XplorDigital features innovative plug-and-play solutions, ‘Crypto in a Box’ and ‘Broker in a Box’. These encompass technology-agnostic platforms addressing regulation while covering regulated custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, tier 1 and deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management and innovative technology partnerships.