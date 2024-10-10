GCEX Releases Enhanced Solution For Market Data Feed For FX, Bullion, Cryptocurrencies And CFDs

GCEX (GCEX Group), a leading regulated digital prime brokerage renowned for providing brokers, funds and professional traders with access to deep liquidity, has announced the launch of its enhanced market data feed solution covering all supported product underliers. This expansive offering includes Equity Index CFDs, Energy CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, Spot Crypto, Spot FX and Bullion, providing clients with unrestricted access to real-time market data.

The new data feed allows for seamless redistribution to clients, enhancing flexibility and connectivity for brokers, hedge funds, and professional traders. While the product complements GCEX’s industry-leading brokerage services, there is no obligation to open a trading account. Additionally, the cost of the data can be offset against trading commissions across any product, offering exceptional value to active market participants.

In tandem with this, GCEX has announced the release of its improved CFD product, offering market-leading spreads that set new industry standards. The enhanced CFD product offers market-leading spreads on major indices and commodities, including DAX 30 with target spread of 0.45, US 30 with target spread of 0.9 and US and UK Oil with target spread of 0.01 among many others.

"At GCEX, our mission is to empower clients with unparalleled trading solutions," said Lars Holst, Founder and CEO of GCEX. "The release of our comprehensive market data feed and competitive CFD product is a testament to our commitment to innovation and client-centric services. We understand the critical role that timely and accurate market data together with market-leading spreads play in trading strategies, and we're excited to provide these solutions.”

This launch marks another significant milestone in GCEX’s continuous efforts to enhance its full-service offering, which combines access to deep liquidity on digital assets and FX, alongside spot trading and conversion of digital assets, and now, unrestricted access to essential market data.

The company also offers a comprehensive range of Forex brokerage and crypto-native technology solutions under its XplorDigital suite. XplorDigital features innovative plug-and-play solutions, ‘Crypto in a Box’ and ‘Broker in a Box’ which encompass technology-agnostic platforms addressing regulation while covering regulated custody solutions, staking solutions, safety of funds, tier 1 and deep liquidity, connectivity to the biggest price makers, advanced risk management, and innovative technology partnerships.

Headquartered in London, with multiple offices across the globe, GCEX is regulated by the UK’s FCA, registered with the Danish FSA as a VASP and currency exchange and has been granted a Virtual Asset Service Provider license by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. True Global Ventures are investors in GCEX.

For further information, please visit www.gc.exchange or LinkedIn