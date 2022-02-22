GCEX Expands Global Footprint With New Office In Kuala Lumpur

GCEX, an FCA regulated digital brokerage that enables brokers, funds and professional traders to access deep liquidity in digital assets and FX has opened an office in Kuala Lumpur.
The expansion into Malaysia enables GCEX to strengthen its 24/7 coverage and enhances its service for its rapidly growing client base in Asia. The first team member in operations has already joined the firm, with four additional hires planned by May 2022.
Lars Holst, Founder and CEO, GCEX, says, “Expanding our global footprint into Asia is a significant development for GCEX and a key milestone in our growth strategy. We selected Kuala Lumpur as our Asia hub as we believe it is one of the Fintech capitals of Asia, with a strong pool of talent for us to access as we grow the business.
“The investment we received from True Global Ventures (TGV4 Plus) is helping to fuel our expansion, enabling us to capitalise on the growing demand we are seeing for our modular end-to-end plug and play trading platform for digital assets and FX.”
GCEX is headquartered in London, with offices in Scotland and Denmark. Its office in Copenhagen, which opened in September 2022, already has a team of six people. GCEX plans to employ a further three people in Glasgow in the next couple of months to bolster its team of developers in order to advance its technology stack further.
Founded in 2018, GCEX provides a best-of-breed digital asset and FX platform, with partnerships with Tier 1 and trusted liquidity providers, lending counterparties and digital custody asset institutions. The firm’s ground-breaking innovation comes from integrating all the components, resulting in far more than the sum of its parts. GCEX offers a wide range of products and technology solutions including White Labels. For further information, please visit www.gc.exchange or LinkedIn