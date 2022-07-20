GCEX Announces 24/7 FX Trading

Digital brokerage, GCEX (GCEX Group) announces 24/7 FX trading for institutional and professional clients. This mirrors its digital assets offering, which provides 24/7 crypto trading.

Lars Holst, CEO, GCEX explains, “This is a significant announcement and another example of how GCEX is pushing boundaries and leading the way. It is the industry norm for FX shops to be closed at the weekend but we believe this will change and that money should be moving during the weekend, too.”

“Adapting our offering to 24/7 FX trading has been relatively simple as we are already open all hours for crypto trading and are used to providing high levels of service at weekends. I think most of the demand for this will be from payment providers. If people are using credit cards at the weekend, for example, why should the payment providers have to wait until Monday morning to settle the transactions?”

GCEX is regulated by the FCA in the UK and the FSA in Denmark, and recently announced provisional regulatory approval by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai (VARA) to operate as a crypto exchange.

Founded in 2018, GCEX provides a best-of-breed digital asset and FX platform, with partnerships with Tier 1 and trusted liquidity providers, lending counterparties and digital custody institutions. The firm’s ground-breaking innovation comes from integrating all the components, resulting in far more than the sum of its parts. GCEX offers a wide range of products and technology solutions including White Labels.

