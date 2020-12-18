Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd And Avaloq Win The Most Innovative Project In The Use Of Blockchain In Banking At The IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards

Avaloq and Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd have won the Most Innovative Project in the use of Blockchain in Banking at the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2020 for their crypto assets solution, developed in partnership with METACO. The awards program, now in its second edition, honors technology players and financial institutions for excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.
The IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards recognized the most innovative and impactful projects, celebrating the best in FinTech globally. The winners were judged on their excellence in project delivery, innovation, and customer impact.
This is the 11th accolade or industry citation to be won by Avaloq in 2020, having recently been named Best Transaction Processing Solution provider at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2020.
Avaloq and Gazprombank initially announced their strategic co-innovation partnership in December 2018. In October this year, the bank had become one of the first to offer a fully regulated cryptocurrency investment and account management solution for its clients. The new cryptocurrency solution builds on Gazprombank’s long-standing relationship with Avaloq, a leader in digital banking solutions, and METACO, a trusted provider of security-critical infrastructure enabling financial institutions to enter the digital asset ecosystem.
Juerg Hunziker, Avaloq’s Group CEO, added: “We are delighted to have achieved such strong recognition for our integrated crypto assets solution, which aims to provide investors, wealth managers, and financial institutions with a convenient, transparent, and simple solution to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions. This prestigious accolade from IBS Intelligence is a testament to the innovation journey in the Blockchain space and our mission to place our customers at the forefront of the technological changes driving the financial services sector.”
Ivo Sauter, Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd's Chief Digital, Transformation and Strategy Officer: "Our innovative crypto gateway that is fully integrated into our core banking system enables us to serve a fast-growing client segment. The ability to bridge traditional banking services with new Blockchain-based products is a strategic and significant development for the bank. Our clients' interest in crypto assets is increasingly extending to regulated digital assets. Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd embraces this trend and continues to seek and drive innovation in this space. This marks the beginning of a great development and we are honored to be recognized with this award for the quality of our crypto asset solution."