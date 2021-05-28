Gas Transmission Tariffs: ACER Will Publish Conclusions On Tariff Multipliers For Day-Ahead And Within-Day Products In July

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators will not propose narrowing the multipliers used to calculate the reserve prices of daily and within-day capacity products. The conclusions’ report on the subject will be published by 23 July and will suggest implementing some good practices. The responses received during the public consultation last year will be evaluated as part of this publication.
Multipliers are used to calculate the reserve prices of quarterly, monthly, daily and within-day gas capacity products. More specifically, the Network Code sets out that the level for day-ahead and within-day multipliers for standard capacity products shall be between one and three.