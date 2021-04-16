Gas Tariffs Reports: ACER Recommends Lithuania To Better Justify Domestic Tariffs And Mechanisms To Compensate The Discount Granted To Klaipėda LNG entry

In its second report on the implementation of the European Union Network Code on Harmonised Transmission Tariff Structures for Gas in Lithuania, ACER recommends the Lithuanian national regulatory authority for Energy (VERT) to better substantiate that no discrimination is induced by the difference between the two tariffs applied to domestic consumers.
The Agency also recommends to provide a description and a justification for the mechanisms used to compensate the discount granted to Klaipėda LNG entry, in accordance with the Network Code, to improve the Lithuanian security of supply.
VERT shall take a motivated decision by 17 July 2021.
Access the repor and find out more.