Galilee Asset Management Launches Thematic Index Series In Partnership With Solactive

Solactive announces its collaboration with Galilee Asset Management on the launch of a new thematic index series developed from Galilee Trends, Galilee’s proprietary thematic research framework. The series comprises four thematic indices focusing on Space Exploration, AI & Robotics, Luxury & Lifestyle, and Water.

The launch marks a further step in Galilee Asset Management’s long-standing thematic research efforts under the Galilee Trends label. Building on previous research outputs such as a thematic codex, white papers, thematic indicators, and thematic investment solutions, the new indices are designed to translate this research into investable underlyings. The index series is intended to support the development of thematic investment solutions over time, including thematic structured products and tracker certificates, with the potential for thematic ETFs at a later stage.

The thematic index series comprises the Solactive Galilee AI & Robotics Index, the Solactive Galilee Luxury & Lifestyle Index, the Solactive Galilee Space Exploration Index, and the Solactive Galilee Water Cycle Index. Each index is calculated and published in Price Return (PR), Net Total Return (NTR), and Gross Total Return (GTR) versions, and Adjusted Return (AR) versions in EUR, USD, and CHF.

For each theme, the methodology starts by mapping the ecosystem of funds and ETFs exposed to the respective investment theme. Based on this analysis, the 50 most represented equities are selected from a broader universe of approximately 250 stocks per theme to reflect a market-based representation that is not driven by the discretionary views of a single manager. Additional market capitalization and liquidity criteria are applied to support investability and potential use in structuring.

Steffen Scheuble, Chief Executive Officer at Solactive, commented: “We are happy to support Galilee Asset Management in bringing this thematic index series to market. By combining Galilee’s thematic research capabilities and expertise with Solactive’s index competence, we are creating a series of customized indices that translates differentiated research into transparent, rules-based and investable benchmarks.”

Roni Michaly, President of Galilee Asset Management, added: “With this series, we are reaching a key milestone: making our Galilee Trends research directly actionable through investable indices designed to reflect how market participants perceive each theme and to enable innovative solutions, particularly in structured investments.”