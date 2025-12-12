gAIn360 Lists On Euronext

69 th listing on Euronext in 2025

The company raised €1.8 million

Market capitalisation at IPO is €9.8 million

Euronext today congratulates gAIn360 on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

gAIn360 is a company founded in 2024 that offers a unified platform designed as a true one-stop shop for wealth management professionals. Delivered as an innovative, ready-to-use SaaS solution, it is integrated within the Salesforce ecosystem and accessible via AppExchange, leveraging a fully AI-driven approach. The solution sits at the intersection of financial services CRM, artificial intelligence applied to advisory activities, and the rapidly expanding multifamily office market. By integrating AI-powered forecasting, AI Agents, CRM capabilities, portfolio optimisation and securities selection, it ensures strong vertical specialisation, scalability and a high level of innovation.

The listing of gAIn360 represents Euronext’s 69th listing this year. In the placement phase, gAIn360 raised €1.8 million.

The free float at the time of admission is 13.37% and the market capitalisation at IPO amounts to €9.8 million.

Edoardo Narduzzi, Chairman of gAIn360, said: "We are proud to list on Euronext Growth Milan, a milestone that marks a decisive moment in our growth journey. The capital raised and the confidence shown by investors confirm the strength of our vision and our business model. Our AI-driven SaaS platform, positioned across three rapidly expanding global markets, offers a unique solution for wealth management operators. Our distinctive assets – verticality, scalability and innovation – enable us to effectively respond to the evolving needs of the sector. This listing gives us additional momentum to invest in expertise and technology, expand our market presence and consolidate gAIn360’s role as a benchmark in FinTech transformation."

Alessandro Leone, CFO of gAIn360, said: "gAIn360’s listing confirms the solidity of our business vision and of the financial and industrial strategy we have pursued with determination. The path that has brought us to this milestone has been shaped by rigorous choices, targeted investments and careful resource management. The result achieved, together with the trust expressed by the market, demonstrates our company’s ability to generate sustainable value and to grow in a structured way. With the listing, we strengthen our position and gain new means to accelerate our development."





Maurizio Santacroce, CEO of gAIn360, Edoardo Narduzzi, Executive Chairman of gAIn360, and Alessandro Leone, CFO of gAIn360