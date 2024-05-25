G7 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors’ Communiqué, Stresa, 23-25 May 2024

We, the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, met on 23-25 May 2024 in Stresa, Italy. We were honoured to be joined by the Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko. The Heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group (WBG), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) also took part in the meeting.

We also held an outreach session with Brazil, Mauritania (representing the African Union), the Republic of Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Over the course of this session, we exchanged views on the global implications of Artificial Intelligence, ongoing initiatives for development and cross-border payments, and agreed to continue working in close cooperation in relevant multilateral fora, such as the G20. As the international community faces multiple challenges that require a coordinated response, we renewed our commitment to multilateral cooperation to foster sustainable development. Our discussions were informed by valuable contributions from the Heads of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures’ (CPMI) Secretariat and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).