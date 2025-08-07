ASX: FY26 Operating Expense Range Related To ASIC Inquiry

As announced on 16 June 2025, ASX’s guidance ranges given at the Investor Forum on 12 June 2025 did not specifically factor in the costs that ASX may incur in responding to, and supporting, the ASIC compliance assessment and inquiry (Inquiry). ASX has now completed the foreshadowed assessment of those costs.

ASX expects to incur additional operating expenses of between $25 million and $35 million in FY26 in relation to the Inquiry through increased resourcing, the establishment of a secretariat to manage our response, legal costs, and other internal and external related costs.

ASX Limited CEO and Managing Director Helen Lofthouse said:

“When we last updated the market on 16 June, we acknowledged the ASIC Inquiry had only just been announced. Since then, we’ve completed our assessment of the range of expenses we expect to incur in relation to the Inquiry.

We remain committed to our five-year strategy and are focused on our technology modernisation and uplifting operational risk management and resilience.”

FY25 results announcement

ASX will announce its FY25 results on 14 August 2025.