Future-Ready Grids: ACER And CEER Set Out Blueprint For Distribution Planning

Europe’s clean energy shift is accelerating, and distribution networks must become more modern, flexible and resilient to keep pace. To support this, the European Commission’s Action Plan for Grids tasked ACER and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) with providing guidance on electricity distribution planning.

This guidance provides practical recommendations to help national distribution grid operators align with Europe’s decarbonisation goals and turn grid development into a driver of the clean energy transition.

Why grid planning needs a rethink

Most distribution networks were designed for one-way power flows and are not fit for today’s decentralised, more flexible generation and fast-growing demand. As electrification and renewables expand, the risks of grid bottlenecks and infrastructure development delays grow. That’s why EU law requires distribution system operators to publish distribution network development plans outlining their flexibility needs and investment priorities over 5-10 years so that the full potential of renewables can be integrated.

What are the key recommendations?

Look ahead : Plan at least 10 years ahead and act early to avoid grid bottlenecks.

: Plan at least 10 years ahead and act early to avoid grid bottlenecks. Holistic approach : Base electricity grid planning on scenario development, network needs assessment and project identification.

: Base electricity grid planning on scenario development, network needs assessment and project identification. Balance infrastructure and flexibility: Address flexibility needs cost-effectively and ensure national distribution plans provide the necessary input for the EU-wide flexibility needs assessment methodology (adopted by ACER today).

Address flexibility needs cost-effectively and ensure national distribution plans provide the necessary input for the EU-wide flexibility needs assessment methodology (adopted by ACER today). Enhance transparency and public trust: Improve stakeholder engagement through structured publication and open consultations.

Improve stakeholder engagement through structured publication and open consultations. Coordinate: Align with other system operators and broader planning efforts to ensure system-wide consistency.

Align with other system operators and broader planning efforts to ensure system-wide consistency. Regulatory oversight: National regulators should monitor and scrutinise distribution network development.

