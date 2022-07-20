Fund Recs Joins REGIS-TR’s Partnership Programme

REGIS-TR has added Fund Recs to their Partnership Programme. Through this partnership, Fund Recs will have direct access to the REGIS-TR trade repository to automatically retrieve trade data on behalf of their clients. This partnership will greatly simplify and streamline the reconciliation process for Fund Recs’ clients.

Under EMIR and SFTR, financial counterparties are required to submit their transaction data to a trade repository in a timely manner and, having effective oversight of their trade reporting is critical to ensure ongoing compliance with regulations. Fund Recs’ EMIR and SFTR modules enable its clients to ensure that trade flows are submitted and complete as defined by regulatory requirements.

Fund Recs’ CEO, Alan Meaney, said: “Our solutions help fund managers to meet their ongoing reporting obligations. We give you more time to focus on running your business by automating the data collection and reconciliation process, while ensuring accuracy and compliance with EMIR and SFTR regulations. We are thrilled to be collaborating with REGIS-TR in this exciting partnership. This is an exciting time for our client base and partners, as we continue to expand our suite of automation offerings.”

Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development for REGIS-TR, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Fund Recs to our growing partner programme and look forward to working together; delivering tailored, client-centric software solutions, to help clients and market participants meet their reporting obligations.”