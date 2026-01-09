Full Year And December 2025 Figures At Eurex

Eurex Clearing continued its upward trend with average daily cleared volumes in 2025 up 35 percent year-on-year.

Eurex Repo posted a 20 percent increase in term-adjusted volumes, reaching a new record year.

Eurex, Europe's leading derivatives exchange, recorded a total of 2,065.9 million contracts in 2025, representing a decrease of 1 percent compared with the previous year. Interest rate derivatives grew by 8 percent, while equity derivatives declined by 1 percent and index derivatives by 11 percent for the full year. On a monthly basis, Eurex trading volumes rose by 4 percent to 172.7 million contracts in December, compared with 166.1 million in the same month of the previous year. This was driven by a continued strong turnover in interest rate derivatives with volumes rising 23 percent to 94.0 million contracts.

Eurex Clearing, one of the world's leading central counterparties, once again recorded strong growth rates in its Eurex OTC Clearing business. The notional outstanding volume at the end of 2025 was EUR 43,668 billion, an increase of 31 percent compared to the previous year. For the full year 2025, average daily cleared volumes were EUR 280 billion, up 35 percent from 2024. On a monthly basis, it totaled EUR 187 billion in December, 16 percent higher than in the same month of the previous year, with interest rate swaps up 44 percent.

Eurex Repo, Eurex's leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, saw a new record year with an average term-adjusted volume of EUR 406.1 billion for the full year of 2025, a rise of 20 percent on the previous year. Volumes for GC Pooling increased by 36 percent in 2025, while the volume in the Repo Market grew by 8 percent compared to the previous year. On a monthly basis, the average term-adjusted volume recorded a 45 percent increase in December year-over-year.

Business overview – full year 2025

Year-to-date December

2024 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 699.7 784.6 -11% Interest rate derivatives (million) 1,045.6 972.2 +8% Equity derivatives (million) 309.0 312.6 -1% Total (million)1 2,065.9 2,080.5 -1% OTC Clearing² Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 43,668 33,411 +31% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 19,991 15,663 +28% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 6,815 4,237 +61% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 280 208 +35% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 44 25 +77% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 41 21 +99% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 137 87 +57% Repo: Average daily term adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling³ (billion EUR) 209.0 153.9 +36% Repo Market (billion EUR) 197.1 183.3 +8% Total (billion EUR) 406.1 337.2 +20%

Business overview – December 2025

December

2024 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 52.4 59.9 -12% Interest rate derivatives (million) 94.0 76.5 +23% Equity derivatives (million) 26.0 27.1 -4% Total (million)1 172.7 166.1 +4% OTC Clearing² Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 43,668 33,411 +31% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 19,991 15,663 +28% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 6,815 4,237 +61% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 187 161 +16% of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 40 28 +44% of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 55 33 +70% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 257 244 +6% Repo: Average daily term adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling³ (billion EUR) 196.2 133.2 +47% Repo Market (billion EUR) 215.1 150.6 +43% Total (billion EUR) 411.3 283.8 +45%