FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes September 2024

Date 27/08/2024

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as of Friday 23rd August 2024.

PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 3rd September 2024. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 4th September 2024.

Indicative FTSE 100 Additions Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions
Hiscox Burberry Group
Titax Big Box REIT Easyjet
Indicative FTSE 250 Additions Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions
Burberry Group Hiscox
Easyjet IP Group
Raspberry Pi Holdings Tritax Big Box REIT

 

