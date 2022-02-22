FTSE UK Index Series – Indicative Quarterly Review Changes March 2022

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, advises of the following indicative changes to the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, based on data as at Friday 18 February 2022.
PLEASE NOTE: The actual review of the FTSE UK Index Series will be conducted using data as at market close on Tuesday 1 March 2022. Confirmed rebalance changes will be announced after market close on Wednesday 2 March 2022.
Indicative FTSE 100 Additions
• Easyjet
Indicative FTSE 100 Deletions
• Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Indicative FTSE 250 Additions
• Clipper Logistics
• Dechra Pharmaceuticals
• Restaurant Group
• Ruffer Investment Company
• Standard Life Private Equity Trust
• Temple Bar Inv Tst
• Urban Logistics REIT
Indicative FTSE 250 Deletions
• Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
• Capita
• Cineworld Group
• Easyjet
• Hochschild Mining
• NCC Group
• Trustpilot Group