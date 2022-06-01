BV_Trial Banner.gif
FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review June 2022

Date 01/06/2022

  • Centrica and Unite Group to join FTSE 100
  • Seven changes to the FTSE 250

 

 

FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, confirms today Centrica and Unite Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the June 2022 annual review. In the rebalance, ITV and Royal Mail will leave the FTSE 100 index and enter the FTSE 250 index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

Entering FTSE 250 Index

Exiting FTSE 250 Index

ASOS

Bank of Georgia Group

ITV

Merchants Trust

Royal Mail

Supermarket Income REIT

Target Healthcare REIT

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Centrica

Oxford Biomedica

PureTech Health

Rank Group

Trustpilot Group

Unite Group

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 17 June 2022 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 20 June 2022.

A link to the full technical notice can be found here.

