FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review June 2022

Centrica and Unite Group to join FTSE 100

Seven changes to the FTSE 250

FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, confirms today Centrica and Unite Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Index as a result of the June 2022 annual review. In the rebalance, ITV and Royal Mail will leave the FTSE 100 index and enter the FTSE 250 index.

The rules-driven, impartial quarterly reviews ensure the indexes continue to portray an accurate reflection of the market they represent and form an essential component to the management of the indexes.

The FTSE 250 Index will see the following changes (in alphabetical order):

Entering FTSE 250 Index Exiting FTSE 250 Index ASOS Bank of Georgia Group ITV Merchants Trust Royal Mail Supermarket Income REIT Target Healthcare REIT Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Centrica Oxford Biomedica PureTech Health Rank Group Trustpilot Group Unite Group

All changes from this review will be implemented at the close of business on Friday, 17 June 2022 and take effect from the start of trading on Monday, 20 June 2022.

A link to the full technical notice can be found here.