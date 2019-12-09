FTSE SET Index Series December 2019 Semi-Annual Review

- There is one addition to the FTSE SET Large-Cap Index
- There are four additions to the FTSE SET Mid-Cap Index
- There are 19 additions to the FTSE SET Shariah Index
FTSE Russell and The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) jointly announce the result of December 2019 semi-annual review for FTSE SET Index Series as follows:
|
Addition
|
Deletion
|
FTSE SET Large Cap Index
|
• Global Power Synergy PCL (GPSC)
|
• Bumrungrad Hospital PCL (BH)
|
FTSE SET Mid Cap Index
|
• Asset World Corp PCL (AWC)
• Bumrungrad Hospital PCL (BH)
• CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT (CPNREIT)
• Siam Future Development PCL (SF)
|
• Asia Aviation PCL (AAV)
• Global Power Synergy PCL (GPSC)
• Italian-Thai Development PCL (ITD)
• The Platinum Group PCL (PLAT)
• U City PCL (U)
• Unique Engineering and Construction PCL (UNIQ)
|
FTSE SET Shariah Index
|
• Advanced Info Service PCL (ADVANC)
• Advanced Information Technology PCL (AIT)
• AIM Industrial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMIRT)
• Bangkok Chain Hospital PCL (BCH)
• Beauty Community PCL (BEAUTY)
• Bumrungrad Hospital PCL (BH)
• Carabao Group PCL (CBG)
• Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL (DELTA)
• Eastern Water Resources Development and Management PCL (EASTW)
• Ekachai Medical Care PCL (EKH)
• Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (HREIT)
• Humanica PCL (HUMAN)
• Namyong Terminal PCL (NYT)
• Navanakorn PCL (NNCL)
• Premier Marketing PCL (PM)
• Prime Office Leasehold Property Fund (POPF)
• R&B Food Supply PCL (RBF)
• Siamgas and Petrochemicals PCL (SGP)
• Triple I Logistics PCL (III)
|
• Amata VN PCL (AMATAV)
• Bualuang Office Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (B-WORK)
• Communication and System Solution PCL (CSS)
• Electricity Generating PCL (EGCO)
• Global Power Synergy PCL (GPSC)
• Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL)
• Interlink Communication PCL (ILINK)
• JWD Infologistics PCL (JWD)
• Ladprao General Hospital PCL (LPH)
• Nawarat Patanakarn PCL (NWR)
• P.C.S. Machine Group Holding PCL (PCSGH)
• Padaeng Industry PCL (PDI)
• Plan B Media PCL (PLANB)
• Sikarin PCL (SKR)
• STP&I PCL (STPI)
• Thailand Future Fund (TFFIF)
• Thonburi Healthcare Group PCL (THG)
• Univentures PCL (UV)
• VGI PCL (VGI)
• Vinythai PCL (VNT)
All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Monday December 23, 2019 and the next review will take place in June 2020.
FTSE Russell has partnered with The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to jointly create the FTSE SET Index Series for the Thai stock market representing various sizes of companies, sectors and themes. Further information on the FTSE SET Index Series, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, is available at http://www.ftse.com/products/indices/set and https://www.set.or.th/en/products/index/ftse_set_p1.html.