FTSE Mondo Visione Exchange's Index Up 5% In March And 4.5% In Q1

Financial markets have had an action-packed start to the year. However, exchanges posted mixed performances amidst instability and dislocations.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose 3.8% in January and fell 4.1% in February as investors positioned for ongoing inflation, higher interest rates and the possibility of an economic recession in 2023. In March, the tech-focused regional lenders in the U.S. Silicon Bank and Signature Bank collapsed. In mid-March, the Swiss regulator FINMA approved UBS Group AG's takeover of Credit Suisse to avoid further turbulence in international financial markets.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index ended the month at 65,442.75 points, up 5% from 62,315.19 on 28 February 2023.

The top 5 exchanges by market capitalisation at the end of March were:

Exchange Market Cap (USD bn) CME Group 68.84 Intercontinental Exchange 58.22 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 56.24 London Stock Exchange Group 48.83 Deutsche Boerse 35.80

FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX AND THE FTSE ALL-WORLD INDEX PERFORMANCE SINCE 17 AUGUST 2001 (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

Herbie Skeete, Managing Director of Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said: "Banks were hit hard by recent market volatility, but exchanges were an oasis of relative stability. IPOs were down, but trading volumes have soared and will continue to do so while interest rates rise, bringing sustained demand for products used to hedge risk."

S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A. was the best performer in March by capital returns in U.S. dollars, with a 15.7 per cent increase in share price from 1 March 2023 to 31 March 2023. The next best performer was Deutsche Boerse with an 11.4 per cent increase, followed by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing with a 10.7 per cent increase over the same period.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer in March by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Dubai Financial Market, with an 11.8 per cent decrease in share price from 1 March 2023 to 31 March 2023. The next worst performer was Boursa Kuwait Securities, with an 11.1 per cent decrease, followed by JSE, with an 11 per cent decrease over the same period.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, rising 7.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 and falling 2.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2022.

In Q1 2023, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's best performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A., with a 36.1 per cent increase in share price from 1 January to 31 March 2023. The following two best performers were Hellenic Exchanges SA, with a 28.9 per cent increase and CME Group, with a 13.9 per cent increase.

In Q1 2023, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Croatia's Zagrebacka Burza dd, with an 85.5 per cent decrease in share price from 1 January to 31 March 2023. The two worst performers at the bottom of the table were the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, with a 26.7 per cent decrease and India's BSE, with a 20.4 per cent decrease.

Over the past 12 months, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's best performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was S.C. Bursa de Valori Bucuresti S.A., with a 65.6 per cent increase in share price. The following two best performers were Cboe Global Markets, with a 17.3 per cent increase, and Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC, with a 13.7 per cent increase.

Over the past 12 months, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer by capital returns in U.S. dollars was Zagrebacka Burza dd, with a 82.5 per cent share price decrease, followed by India's BSE, with a 57.9 per cent decrease and Dubai Financial Market, with a 47.3 per cent decrease.

1 YEAR CONSTITUENT PERFORMANCE (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

1 YEAR EXCESS CAPITAL RETURNS AGAINST THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

1-YEAR PERFORMANCE CHART OF THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)

As central bankers continue to adjust the monetary policy landscape in May with expectations that interest rates will reach their limits soon, markets are waiting for future developments keenly.

Click here to download March's performance report, including the quarterly analysis.

Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)

July 2014 3.1% August 2014 2.3% September 2014 -3.6% October 2014 2.8% November 2014 2.5% December 2014 -0.5% January 2015 -1.0% February 2015 8.5% March 2015 0.0% April 2015 10.7% May 2015 0.1% June 2015 -3.2% July 2015 -2.7% August 2015 -5.3% September 2015 -2.1% October 2015 7.6% November 2015 0.4% December 2015 -2.2% January 2016 -4,7% February 2016 -0.7% March 2016 6.7% April 2016 0.4% May 2016 1.8% June 2016 -2.2% July 2016 5.3% August 2016 2.3% September 2016 -1.6% October 2016 -1.6% November 2016 2.1% December 2016 0.1% January 2017 6.0% February 2017 -0.8% March 2017 1.4% April 2017 0.8% May 2017 1.6% June 2017 5.6% July 2017 2.7% August 2017 0.3% September 2017 3.6% October 2017 -0.7% November 2017 6.4% December 2017 -0.7% January 2018 10% February 2018 -0.5% March 2018 -1.6% April 2018 -1.0% May 2018 -1.5% June 2018 -0.8% July 2018 -0.7% August 2018 2.4% September 2018 -1.7% October 2018 1.0% November 2018 3.1% December 2018 -4.2% January 2019 5.4% February 2019 1.7% March 2019 -2.6% April 2019 4.6% May 2019 1.5% June 2019 4.3% July 2019 2.2% August 2019 3.7% September 2019 -0.8% October 2019 2.0% November 2019 -0.5% December 2019 1.6% January 2020 5.0% February 2020 -7.4% March 2020 -11.5% April 2020 8.0% May 2020 6.7% June 2020 2.3% July 2020 6.6% August 2020 4.9% September 2020 -5.2% October 2020 -6.7% November 2020 8.9% December 2020 7.2% January 2021 0.8% February 2021 1.4% March 2021 -2.7% April 2021 3.3% May 2021 2.5% June 2021 0.4% July 2021 0.4% August 2021 0.1% September 2021 -4.2% October 2021 5.9% November 2021 -5.6% December 2021 4.9% January 2022 -2.2% February 2022 -3.5% March 2022 3.5% April 2022 -8.6% May 2022 -5.1% June 2022 -0.7% July 2022 2.4% August 2022 -3.9% September 2022 -8.8% October 2022 -1.1% November 2022 11.5% December 2022 -2.9% January 2023 3.8% February 2023 -4.1% March 2023 5.0%

About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.

It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.

It enables investors to track 34 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:

Aquis Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

B3 SA

Bolsa de Comercio Santiago

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA

Boursa Kuwait Securities

BSE

Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA

Bursa Malaysia

Cboe Global Markets

CME Group

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

Deutsche Bourse

Dubai Financial Market

Euronext

Hellenic Exchanges SA

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Japan Exchange Group, Inc

Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd

London Stock Exchange Group

Multi Commodity Exchange of India

Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nasdaq

New Zealand Exchange Ltd

Nigerian Exchange Group

Philippine Stock Exchange

Saudi Tadawul Group

Singapore Exchange Ltd

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

TMX Group

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Zagreb Stock Exchange

The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.