FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Up 4.9% in December, Up 4.9 % In Q4 2021, Up 6.7% In 2021

Global Exchange Groups advanced in December to conclude a year dominated by uncertainty, volatility and the impact of the second year of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The three months to the end of December saw the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index up by 4.9%. The Dubai Financial Market was the best performing exchange in the quarter, with Moscow Exchange the worst.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index ended the month at 77,366.24 points, up from 73,766.67 on 30 November 2021.
The top 5 exchanges by market capitalisation at the end of December were:
|Exchange
|Market Cap (USD bn)
|CME Group
|82.04
|Intercontinental Exchange
|76.97
|Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
|74.06
|London Stock Exchange Group
|47.50
|Nasdaq
|35.11
FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX AND THE FTSE ALL-WORLD INDEX PERFORMANCE SINCE 17 AUGUST 2001 (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said:
"As we end this year and look forward to the next, we may be on the verge of the beginning of a quiet revolution in the world of exchanges. Exchanges are about to retool around integrated trading, settlement and custody infrastructure based on blockchain technology. As a result, financial markets are transforming themselves in front of our eyes. In Animal Farm, "The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.", thus it will be for exchanges trading conventional and digital assets. The revolution will likely not be televised, but it will certainly be digitised."
India's BSE was the best performer in December by capital returns in US dollars with a 24.3 per cent increase in share price from 1 December 2021 to 31 December 2021. The following two best performers were two newest entrants to the index, Nigerian Exchange Group with a 21.3 per cent increase and Saudi Tadawul Group with a 19.7 per cent increase over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer in December by capital returns in US dollars was Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, with a 5.6 per cent decrease in share price from 1 December 2021 to 31 December 2021. The following two worst performers at the bottom of the table were Croatia's Zagreb Stock Exchange with a 2.9 per cent decrease and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange with a 2.1 per cent decrease over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose 4.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, having fallen 3.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 and risen 8.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In Q4 2021, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was the Dubai Financial Market, with a 173.1 per cent increase in share price from 1 October to 31 December 2021. The following two best performers were India's BSE with a 55.6 per cent increase and Intercontinental Exchange with a 19.1 per cent increase.
In Q4 2021, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was Moscow Exchange, with a 14.5 per cent decrease in share price from 1 October to 31 December 2021. At the bottom of the table, the following two worst performers were Brazil's B3 with a 14.5 per cent decrease and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange with a 12.6 per cent decrease.
Over the past 12 months, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was Dubai Financial Market with a 205.4 per cent increase in share price. The following two best performers were India's BSE with a 204.5 per cent increase and Boursa Kuwait Securities with an 84.8 per cent increase.
Over the past 12 months, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index's worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was Brazil's B3 with a 49.7 per cent share price decrease. The following two worst performers at the bottom of the table were Croatia's Zagreb Stock Exchange with a 29.6 per cent decrease and the London Stock Exchange Group with a 23.8 per cent decrease.
1 YEAR CONSTITUENT PERFORMANCE (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
1 YEAR EXCESS CAPITAL RETURNS AGAINST THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
1-YEAR PERFORMANCE CHART OF THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
Click here to download December's performance report, including the quarterly analysis.
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
|
July 2014
|
3.1%
|
August 2014
|
2.3%
|
September 2014
|
-3.6%
|
October 2014
|
2.8%
|
November 2014
|
2.5%
|
December 2014
|
-0.5%
|
January 2015
|
-1.0%
|
February 2015
|
8.5%
|
March 2015
|
0.0%
|
April 2015
|
10.7%
|
May 2015
|
0.1%
|
June 2015
|
-3.2%
|
July 2015
|
-2.7%
|
August 2015
|
-5.3%
|
September 2015
|
-2.1%
|
October 2015
|
7.6%
|
November 2015
|
0.4%
|
December 2015
|
-2.2%
|
January 2016
|
-4,7%
|
February 2016
|
-0.7%
|
March 2016
|
6.7%
|
April 2016
|
0.4%
|
May 2016
|
1.8%
|
June 2016
|
-2.2%
|
July 2016
|
5.3%
|
August 2016
|
2.3%
|
September 2016
|
-1.6%
|
October 2016
|
-1.6%
|
November 2016
|
2.1%
|
December 2016
|
0.1%
|
January 2017
|
6.0%
|
February 2017
|
-0.8%
|
March 2017
|
1.4%
|
April 2017
|
0.8%
|
May 2017
|
1.6%
|
June 2017
|
5.6%
|
July 2017
|
2.7%
|
August 2017
|
0.3%
|
September 2017
|
3.6%
|
October 2017
|
-0.7%
|
November 2017
|
6.4%
|
December 2017
|
-0.7%
|
January 2018
|
10%
|
February 2018
|
-0.5%
|
March 2018
|
-1.6%
|
April 2018
|
-1.0%
|
May 2018
|
-1.5%
|
June 2018
|
-0.8%
|
July 2018
|
-0.7%
|
August 2018
|
2.4%
|
September 2018
|
-1.7%
|
October 2018
|
1.0%
|
November 2018
|
3.1%
|
December 2018
|
-4.2%
|
January 2019
|
5.4%
|
February 2019
|
1.7%
|
March 2019
|
-2.6%
|
April 2019
|
4.6%
|
May 2019
|
1.5%
|
June 2019
|
4.3%
|
July 2019
|
2.2%
|
August 2019
|
3.7%
|
September 2019
|
-0.8%
|
October 2019
|
2.0%
|
November 2019
|
-0.5%
|
December 2019
|
1.6%
|
January 2020
|
5.0%
|
February 2020
|
-7.4%
|
March 2020
|
-11.5%
|
April 2020
|
8.0%
|
May 2020
|
6.7%
|
June 2020
|
2.3%
|
July 2020
|
6.6%
|
August 2020
|
4.9%
|
September 2020
|
-5.2%
|
October 2020
|
-6.7%
|
November 2020
|
8.9%
|
December 2020
|
7.2%
|
January 2021
|
0.8%
|
February 2021
|
1.4%
|
March 2021
|
-2.7%
|
April 2021
|
3.3%
|
May 2021
|
2.5%
|
June 2021
|
0.4%
|
July 2021
|
0.4%
|
August 2021
|
0.1%
|
September 2021
|
-4.2%
|
October 2021
|
5.9%
|
November 2021
|
-5.6%
|
December 2021
|
4.9%
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 32 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Aquis Exchange
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- Boursa Kuwait Securities
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- Nigerian Exchange Group
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Saudi Tadawul Group
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
- Zagreb Stock Exchange
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.