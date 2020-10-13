FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Down 5.2 % In September, Up 6.0% In Q3 2020, Nairobi Securities Exchange Top Performer In September, CME Group Largest Exchange By Market Capitalisation

Shares of exchange operators have mostly performed well over pass six months with the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index up by 25% over six months. The engine for exchanges has been elevated trading levels.
The three months to the end of September saw the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index up by 6.0%. Multi Commodity Exchange the world's largest commodity exchange by volume was the best performing exchange in the quarter with CBOE Global markets being the worst performer.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index ended the month down 5.2% at 66,604.18 points, down from 70,221.41 on 31 August 2020.
CME Group ended September as the world's largest exchange operator by market capitalisation.
The top 5 exchanges by market capitalisation at end July were:
|Exchange
|Market Cap (USD bn)
|CME Group
|59.28
|Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
|59.19
|Intercontinental Exchange
|53.92
|London Stock Exchange Group
|36.10
|Deutsche Boerse
|32.22
FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX AND THE FTSE ALL-WORLD INDEX PERFORMANCE SINCE 17 AUGUST 2001 (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
Herbie Skeete, Managing Director, Mondo Visione and Co-founder of the Index said:
"The quarter ending with Euronext in pole position with London Stock Exchange Group for the acquisition of Borsa Italiana, The sale of Borsa Italian is one of the EU Competition Authorities conditions for the LSEG's merger with Refinitiv. Meanwhile on the other side of the Atlantic, the share prices of US exchanges have been impacted by the state of New Jersey's proposed financial transaction tax law, and the launch of three new competing stock exchanges, Long-Term Stock Exchange launched on 17 September; Members Exchange launched on 21 September and MIAX PEARL Equities launched on 29 September. U.S. stock exchanges have made known to New Jersey that if the financial transaction tax is implemented, they will relocate their primary data centres, where billions of dollars of trades are executed daily. All of the U.S. stock exchanges have their disaster recovery sites in the same building in Chicago, New Jersey's loss may be Chicago's gain. It might also make it harder for HFT traders to exploit latency arbitrage."
Nairobi Securities Exchange was the best performer in September by capital returns in US dollars with a 13.1 per cent increase in share price from 31 August 2020 to 30 September 2020. The next two best performers were India's BSE with a 9.3 per cent increase and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV with a 7.8 per cent increase over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer in September by capital returns in US dollars was Bursa Malaysia with a 12.3 per cent decrease in share price from 31 August 2020 to 30 September 2020. The next two worst performers at the bottom of the table were Bulgarian Stock Exchange with a 11.4 per cent decrease and ASX with a 10.1 per cent decrease over the same period.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index rose by 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 as opposed to a rise of 17.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 and a rise of 5.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2019.
In Q3 2020, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index best performer by capital returns in US dollars was Multi Commodity Exchange of India with a 37.3 per cent increase in share price from 1 July to 30 September 2020. The next two best performers were India’s BSE with a 25.9 per cent increase and Euronext with a 25.1 per cent increase.
In Q3 2020, the FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index worst performer by capital returns in US dollars was Cboe Global Markets with a 5.9 per cent decrease in share price from 1 July to 30 September 2020. The next two worst performers at the bottom of the table were Hellenic Exchanges SA with a 4.2 per cent decrease and Philippine Stock Exchange with a 3.9 per cent decrease.
1 YEAR CONSTITUENT PERFORMANCE (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
1 YEAR EXCESS CAPITAL RETURNS AGAINST THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
1-YEAR PERFORMANCE CHART OF THE FTSE MONDO VISIONE EXCHANGES INDEX (USD CAPITAL RETURN)
Monthly FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index Performance (Capital Return, USD)
About FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index, a joint venture between FTSE Group and Mondo Visione, was established in 2000.
It is the first Index in the world to focus on listed exchanges and other trading venues. The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index compares performance of individual exchanges and trading platforms and provides a reliable barometer of the health and performance of the exchange sector.
It enables investors to track 29 publicly listed exchanges and trading floors and focuses attention of the market on this important sector.
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index includes all publicly traded stock exchanges and trading floors:
- Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
- B3 SA
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SA
- BSE
- Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Bursa de Valori Bucuresti SA
- Bursa Malaysia
- Cboe Global Markets
- CME Group
- Deutsche Bourse
- Dubai Financial Market
- Euronext
- Hellenic Exchanges SA
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc
- Japan Exchange Group, Inc
- Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd
- London Stock Exchange Group
- Moscow Exchange
- Multi Commodity Exchange of India
- Nairobi Securities Exchange
- Nasdaq
- New Zealand Exchange Ltd
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Singapore Exchange Ltd
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
- TMX Group
- Warsaw Stock Exchange
- Zagreb Stock Exchange
The FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index is compiled by FTSE Group from data based on the share price performance of listed exchanges and trading platforms.