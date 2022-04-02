FTSE Equity Country Classification – March 2022 Interim Update Announcement

The March 2022 FTSE Equity Country Classification Interim Update Announcement has been published.
Please click on the following link to view the Interim Update Announcement: FTSE Equity Country Classification - March Interim Update Announcement
An Interim Update Announcement of the markets placed on the FTSE Watch List is provided for the purposes of keeping investors fully informed of their current status.
The Watch List comprises markets under consideration for a possible change in classification between Developed, Advanced Emerging, Secondary Emerging and Frontier market status.
Ahead of the publication of the Interim Update Announcement, FTSE Russell consults with members of the Equity Country Classification Advisory Committee, the Regional Equity Advisory Committees, the Policy Advisory Board and other stakeholders. Feedback received is considered and the Interim Update Announcement is approved by the FTSE Russell Index Governance Board.
To view the updated FTSE Quality of Markets Assessment Matrix please visit the following link: https://www.ftserussell.com/equity-country-classification
For further information on the FTSE Equity Country Classification process click here.